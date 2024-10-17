A ‘One Tree Hill’ bombshell just joined season 21 of a television phenomenon and I am UNWELL, okay?

It’s been 12 years since teen drama TV series One Tree Hill aired its last episode in 2012 after nine seasons, but the show remains one of the most memorable ones from its era. Now, one of the show’s stars has confirmed that she’ll be joining another long-running TV series, Grey’s Anatomy.

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running scripted primetime show on ABC, is currently in its 21st season, and actress Sophia Bush – who played the character of Brooke Davis in One Tree Hill and has also appeared in Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, and Love, Victor, and Good Sam – revealed that she’ll be joining the cast of the medical drama. She posted an Instagram reel where she did an outfit switcheroo and ended up wearing blue scrubs. “I just wasn’t done with my scrubs,” Bush wrote in the caption.

As reported by People, Bush will be portraying the role of Dr. Cass Beckman, a trauma surgeon at Seattle Presbyterian described as “amiable, fun, and a little messy around the edges.” Dr. Cass’ husband, Dr. David Beckman, is said to be a new cardiothoracic surgeon at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital where much of the action in Grey’s Anatomy takes place. Dr. Cass will debut in season 21, episode 6, which will air on Nov. 6.

One Tree Hill is getting a reboot

Playing a doctor isn’t new to Bush. In 2022, she starred in the CBS TV series Good Sam as Dr. Sam Griffith, a cardiac fellow and interim chief of surgery at Detroit’s Lake Sentinel Hospital. In episode 8 titled “Keep Talking,” Bush reunited with her fellow One Tree Hill alumni Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz, who played the roles of Peyton Sawyer and Haley James, respectively.

It was the first time the trio appeared on screen together again after working on One Tree Hill. “We’ve been together so much that we were kind of like, ‘Wait, we haven’t all acted together onscreen in 14 years,” Bush said in 2022. It just so happened that one of the scripts had room for all three to be together again, and the reunion was a delight to One Tree Hill fans. That may not be the last time they work together, though, as a One Tree Hill reboot is currently in the works.

Bush and Burton confirmed that plans are ongoing for a new One Tree Hill show, which will reportedly be set a couple of decades after the original series ended. The two actresses are rumored to reprise their roles as best friends Brooke and Peyton, but this time, they will be parents to teens. It isn’t known whether other original cast members will return to the Netflix reboot.

Meanwhile, One Tree Hill fans can revisit the show by listening to the podcast Drama Queens hosted by Bush, Burton, and Lenz. The podcast launched in 2021 and in each show, the women go through the teen drama episodes one by one and discuss their experiences, as well as some behind-the-scenes moments they all shared.

