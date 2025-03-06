Netflix has already renewed Mindy Kaling’s new comedy for season 2 after axing a ‘Night Agent’ wannabe

Netflix may be releasing new seasons of two big shows this year (you might be a fan of Stranger Things and Wednesday… I mean, maybe), but the streaming service also has a lot of recent shows to choose from. One of these new shows is getting a second season, but another wasn’t so lucky.

Deadline reported that Netflix renewed the comedy Running Point, which was co-created by Mindy Kaling and stars Kate Hudson, for season 2. Considering that Running Point was released on Feb. 27, 2025, Netflix didn’t waste any time deciding to greenlight more episodes.

Photo via Netflix

Sadly for fans of The Recruit, Netflix decided to cancel the series on Mar. 5, 2025. Plot-wise, it couldn’t be more different from Running Point. The Recruit centers around Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a lawyer at the CIA. Secrets, lies, and shocking moments follow. Running Point is about Isla Gordon (Hudson) who takes over the family business when she is appointed the new president of the basketball team the Los Angeles Waves.

If you think The Recruit kind of sounds like The Night Agent, another Netflix political thriller, well, it’s hard not to think that. The Night Agent, a show Stephen King loved, is about Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), an agent at the FBI and, yeah, it also has secrets, lies, and shocking moments.

Alexi Hawley, the creator of The Recruit (who is also the creator and showrunner of The Rookie), said in a January 2025 interview with Deadline, “There’s a lot of goodwill inside Netflix towards the show and towards Noah” and “I think they very much feel like Noah is a homegrown star, which he is.” Sadly, Centineo’s fans won’t get to see The Recruit season 3, but they can thankfully still see his perfect face and beautiful hair in other Netflix projects, such as the movies The Perfect Date and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.

Photo via Netflix

When comparing these two shows, it’s easy to see why Running Point won out. The reviews might not be the best, but as Deadline reported, the show was a success right away and got 9.3 million views its first weekend. It also has Hudson’s charm, which goes a long way in helping viewers become invested even if they don’t know much about sports (raising my hand).

At its core, Running Point is a story about the roles people play in their families and how had it can be to break out of that mold. Isla’s two brothers have always held higher positions in the company and now that she’s getting the chance to shine, that makes some people uncomfortable. That’s tough for Isla, but great television. Like the other Netflix darling Nobody Wants This, the show also has hilarious side characters, such as Isla’s protective BFF Ali Lee (Brenda Song).

Running Point continues Kaling’s great track record of creating sitcoms that are just plain likable. After starring in her own comedy The Mindy Project from 2012 to 2017, Kaling is now wearing her producer hat frequently, and is even working on the script for Legally Blonde 3. Her company Kaling International also produced the Netflix gem Never Have I Ever. So, after learning that Running Point is getting a season 2, I only have one question: is The Sex Lives of College Girls getting a fourth season?! It’s your move, Max!

