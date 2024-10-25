Joey Graziadei wants fiancée Kelsey Anderson in on the ‘DWTS’ action. Here’s how his dance partner reacted

With impressive scores since the beginning of the competition — as well as the support of Bachelor Nation and beyond — it’s safe to say Joey Graziadei will coast his way to finale night on Dancing With the Stars season 33. With this feat comes the oh-so-exciting freestyle dances, and the former Bachelor already has some ideas about what his will entail…

For those who have yet to tune into DWTS this season, Joey and his professional dance partner, Jenna Johnson, earned a 21 out of 30 for their Cha-Cha to Tyler Hubbard’s “Dancin’ in the Country” in the premiere, a 22 out of 30 for their Rumba to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” on “Oscars Night,” a 34 out of 40 for their Jive to The Isley Brothers’ “Shout” on “Soul Train Night,” and a 36 out of 40 for their Tango to Scorpions’ “Rock You Like a Hurricane” on “Hair Metal Night.”

Shortly afterward, the Pennsylvania native decided to get his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson — who he met on The Bachelor season 28 — in on all the action, dedicating a Viennese Waltz to Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” to her on “Dedications Night” last week. Joey earned a 36 out of 40 for the phenomenal performance.

To follow, Joey and Jenna earned a 25 out of 30 for their Samba to Tarzan‘s “Trashin’ the Camp” during “Disney Night” on Tuesday, Oct. 22, but it’s safe to say he wants Kelsey’s influence back in the ballroom ASAP.

After this week’s episode, the former Bachelor chatted with Good Morning America about his relationship with Kelsey, discussing the possibility of a couples dance in the near future. This would make sense, as Jenna’s husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, is also a professional dancer on the show, recently getting eliminated alongside reality TV royalty Phaedra Parks.

Could this couple’s dance actually come to fruition? After all, Val has quite a bit of time on his hands… Here’s what Joey had to say, and Jenna’s response.

Kicking off the conversation, Joey told Good Morning America that he’s been bringing some of his dances home, with Kelsey “getting the little things” and learning frame. “It’s just always fun to bring it home and like, just make it be a part of the experience for her too, so whenever I can try to include her, I really do,” he said.

Then, the interviewer proposed a dance featuring Joey, Kelsey, Jenna, and Val in the near future, and the Bachelor alum — as well as his professional dance partner — were all ears:

“That would be really cool, I think,” Joey said. “I don’t think that’s too much to ask. I think that Kelsey would be standing around a lot, but we can get her up there.” “Last week for ‘Dedication Week,’ Kelsey came to one of our rehearsals and Val stepped in and they did a frame,” said Jenna. “They did a tango frame together.”

Joey concluded with a chuckle, “I think that if she’s with Val and I’m with you and then we like end with the actual couples, it might have a chance. That would be good.”

To see where Joey and Jenna go from here — and to see if Kelsey and Val join any of their top-notch routines — tune into brand-new episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 33 every Tuesday via ABC or Disney Plus. With “Halloween Nightmares Night” inching closer, be sure to grab your popcorn, too.

