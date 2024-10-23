‘I am so uncomfortable right now’: Joey Graziadei hilariously learns what a dance belt is as he tucks himself in for ‘DWTS’ Disney Night

If there is one individual blowing us away throughout Dancing With the Stars season 33, it is former Bachelor Joey Graziadei, stunning viewers with his top-notch dancing skills episode after episode. Who knew he was such a musical maestro?

For those who are unfamiliar with his journey on the show thus far, he and his professional dance partner, Jenna Johnson, have been slowly but surely climbing the leaderboard. Kicking off the competition, the pair earned a 21 out of 30 for their Cha-Cha to “Dancin’ in the Country” by Tyler Hubbard, followed by a 22 out of 30 for their Rumba to “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper during “Oscars Night,” a 34 out of 40 for their Jive to “Shout” by The Isley Brothers during “Soul Train Night,” and a 36 out of 40 for their Tango to “Rock You Like a Hurricane” by Scorpions for “Hair Metal Night.”

These impressive scores continued, earning a 36 out of 40 for their Viennese Waltz to “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims during “Dedications Night” last week — which was dedicated to his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson — as well as a 25 out of 30 for their Samba to “Trashin’ the Camp” from Tarzan during “Disney Night” yesterday (Oct. 22). Dressing up as Tarzan, we are soooo attracted to long-haired Joey — hubba hubba!

To follow their individual performance, Joey and Jenna also competed in a freestyle dance alongside “Team Goofs” — consisting of Joey and Jenna, Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, and Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong — during “Disney Night,” performing a routine to “I 2 I” from A Goofy Movie as a group. Although they earned an impressive score of 27 out of 30, it is still unclear whether or not the group dance was worth it for Joey, as his “Team Goofs” costume may cause some lifelong damage in his nether region — yikes!

How exactly, you may ask? The Dancing With the Stars frontrunner spilled the tea while speaking to Good Morning America after the show, explaining exactly what his uncomfortable dance belt entailed.

“I am so uncomfortable right now. I was really hoping that Tarzan was what we’d be doing press in, and just doesn’t work that way. I’d be colder, but this is a very uncomfortable outfit for me if I’m just being honest,” Joey prefaced, prior to stating that his green suit has “a very exciting, exposing downstairs region,” which resulted in some pain for the Bachelor Nation member.

Admitting that he “had to put on some really really tight spandex to really just pull everything together,” Jenna — who calls her dance partner by his legal name, Joseph — admitted to Good Morning America that “Joseph wore his first ever dance belt” for “Disney Night,” describing the moment as a rite of passage within the dance community.

Joey added, “I would never choose to wear one again. It feels very uncomfortable… We’re at a strong eight [out of ten] of uncomfortable feeling right now. I’ve never felt this much pressure in my life.”

Laughing along the way, it is clear that the former Bachelor is making light out of a painful situation, grateful to be a part of Dancing With the Stars — and grateful to be a frontrunner — nevertheless. Will he take home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, though?

To see where Joey and Jenna go from here, tune into brand-new episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 33 each and every Tuesday via ABC or Disney Plus. With “Halloween Night” right around the corner, things are about to get as spooky as can be!

