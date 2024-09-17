Can I watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ on Disney Plus?

After much anticipation, Dancing With the Stars returns for season 33 this week. The cast this season is absolutely stacked and the competition is fiercer than ever. If you’re eager to see how this year’s contestants compete, here’s how you can tune in.

Recommended Videos

The new season premieres on Sept. 17 at 8pm ET/PT on ABC and Disney Plus. If you can’t catch the premiere live, don’t sweat it. Episodes are available on demand on Disney Plus and on Hulu the following day. New episodes will air live every Tuesday at 8pm ET/PT and will be available to stream after the episode airs. The ad-supported subscription tier for Disney Plus starts at $10 per month and includes ad-supported access to Hulu. If you want to go ad-free, prices start at $13.99 per month for Disney Plus alone, and $19.99 per month for the Didney Plus and Hulu bundle.

If you’re looking to tune in but don’t have Disney Plus, Hulu, or cable, you still have options. DirecTV Stream carries ABC and offers a free five-day trial. Fubo also offers ABC and first-time subscribers can watch by using its seven-day free trial. You can also watch Dancing With the Stars on Sling, which offers new subscribers 50 percent off their first month.

What to expect this season of Dancing With the Stars

With a cast of 13 multi-talented contestants, the mirror ball trophy could wind up in anyone’s hands this year. This year’s Dancing with the Stars lineup includes Olympic medalists Ilona Maher, a bronze medal-winning rugby player known for her killer sense of humor and for promoting body positivity, and Stephen Nedoroscik, a bronze medal-winning gymnast who took the Internet by storm for being a pommel horse specialist and for exuding Peter Parker energy. Both Olympians are fan-favorites, but they’re not the only ones we’re rooting for this season.

Season 33 is also notable for starring two Bachelor Nation members: Jenn Tran and Joey Graziadei. Jenn competed for Joey’s heart in season 28 of The Bachelor before going on to star in her own season of The Bachelorette. That season didn’t end so great for Jenn, but here’s hoping Dancing with the Stars redeems her experience with reality television.

Other notable contestants include con artist and social media personality Anna Delvey (who will be dutifully reporting to the ballroom with her ankle monitor), actress and reality TV star Tori Spelling, and The Dark Knight star Eric Roberts. Julliane Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro will be this season’s co-hosts and Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will return as this year’s judges.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy