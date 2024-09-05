‘Girl can not catch a break’: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ fans outraged after a last-minute addition is seemingly screwed by production yet again

As of September 4, the highly-anticipated Dancing With the Stars season 33 cast has been revealed to the public via Good Morning America, but it is not all sunshine and rainbows for fans of the competition series.

While stars like Dwight Howard, Ilona Maher, and Phaedra Parks garnered a great deal of excitement upon the Dancing With the Stars cast announcement, there is another star that fans are extremely excited to see. Unfortunately, she did not get her time to shine as much as she deserves, especially after everything she has endured as of late.

On Tuesday (September 3), Jenn Tran’s journey as the Bachelorette came to a close, and she definitely did not have her happy ending like she had hoped…

Introducing finalists Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader to her family to begin the final episode of season 21, Jenn was eager thinking about the possibility of a future with either suitor, ready to leave The Bachelorette in her bridal era regardless. Shortly after the family visit, the New Jersey native had made up her mind, deciding to dump Marcus and pivot her focus to Devin (and Devin only).

Jenn was so head over heels for the Texas native, that she made Bachelor Nation history by proposing to Devin come finale night, rather than the other way around. How wild is that?

Leaving the show engaged, it looked like things would be smooth sailing between the two lovebirds from then on. Well, that is until “After The Final Rose” television special, which changed the course of their relationship once and for all…

Devin and ABC both felt the heat from fans of the Bachelor franchise both during and after “After The Final Rose,” where Jenn took the stage to tell the crowd — as well as any viewers at home — that the Bachelorette winner unexpectedly broke off their engagement, telling her that he never loved her and regretted accepting her proposal. With host Jesse Palmer bringing Devin onstage after a teary-eyed Jenn broke the news, the pair had their first face-to-face conversation since their split. To make matters worse, the network forced the leading lady to endure “literally the worst thing this show has ever done” afterwards, leaving Jenn and Devin to watch their engagement footage for the first time while sitting side-by-side.

Now, making Jenn a last-minute addition to Dancing With the Stars season 33, it looks like ABC is doing some serious damage control:

wondering why abc hates jenn so much? last night they made her sit there and watch her proposal while sobbing next to the man who broke her heart on live tv, and now they throw her into dwts last minute so she gets no promo photos and isn't on the poster? #DWTS #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/llSPQORfmN — mary ⎊ (@skyfullofstarks) September 4, 2024

why are they doing jenn like this when she literally got her heart broken and now they're sticking her with a terrible pro on top of it girl can not catch a break 😭 #DWTS — ✩ alexandra ✩ (@_alexandraaa13_) September 4, 2024

Is #DWTS casting Jenn after that #TheBachelorette debacle the most obvious damage control of all time? — Matt Roast (@HeyMattRoast) September 4, 2024

While every contestant and professional dancer got high-quality photos taken to use for the Dancing With the Stars season 33 cast announcement, Jenn’s photo was simply a selfie of her and her partner, Sasha Farber, in the parking lot of Good Morning America. Needless to say, there was no glitz and glam like her fellow contestants…

Because of this — and because of the fact that she is not on the official poster from the show — it is safe to say that Jenn was a last-minute addition to the cast after enduring a traumatic “After The Final Rose” television special, and ABC choosing Sasha as her partner helped viewers solidify this theory:

Jenn gonna be done dirty with Sasha’s choreography #DWTS pic.twitter.com/zqEZ7DUbvx — Allison the disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) September 4, 2024

giving Jenn (Vietnamese descent) a racist, xenophobic, misogynist, unprofessional washed up pro is such a slap in the face! not to mention he’s in his fans DMs advocating for ppl to send hate to his fellow coworkers. Deena Katz you’re awful for this casting @officialdwts #DWTS — jj (@brittsrenten) September 4, 2024

Among Dancing With the Stars fans, Sasha Farber is often considered the “worst” pro of the bunch, known for forcing his partners to partake in some cringe-worthy choreography, as well as proving time and time again to be a not-so great guy behind-the-scenes.

It was previously revealed that Sasha would be stepping down as a pro and joining the Dancing With the Stars troupe for season 33 — with Ezra Sosa taking his place — so the Australian-American professional dancer being announced as Jenn’s partner is just another thing that proves that the Bachelorette was not a part of the initial cast. Poor thing!

Dancing With the Stars season 33 cast

With Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber aside, the other 12 couples who will be competing for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy are as follows:

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson

Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold

Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart

Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov

Reginald VelJohnson and Emma Slater

Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong

As a last minute addition, will Jenn have enough time to practice a dance before the premiere?

More importantly, who will emerge victorious in the end?

To find out for yourself, tune into Dancing With the Stars season 33 this Fall, beginning September 17 at 8pm ET/PT via ABC and Disney Plus.

