‘It apparently has never happened before’: Jenn Tran teases that her ‘Bachelorette’ journey ends in a one-of-a-kind way

Forget “the most dramatic season ever,” The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are all about unprecedented endings nowadays, beginning with Joey Graziadei‘s journey as the Bachelor that hit our television screens this past Spring.

Recommended Videos

Teasing an unprecedented ending all season long, Bachelor Nation got to find out what exactly this entailed during the finale of The Bachelor season 28, which was his final two women — Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent — communicating beforehand and riding in the limousine together to the final rose ceremony. Did someone say #GirlPower?

Now, another Bachelor Nation babe is speaking out about her season having an unprecedented ending: Jenn Tran, the leading lady of The Bachelorette season 21.

What did she have to say about it exactly? Keep scrolling for all of the nitty gritty details…

At CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, Jenn sat down with former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe to talk about The Bachelorette season 21 in front of a crowd of fans. Needless to say, some major tea was spilled…

“I think I’m also being told at the ending of my season is also something that has never happened before… It’s crazy. Apparently it’s never happened before.”

In 28 seasons of The Bachelor and 21 seasons of The Bachelorette, what is so unique that, possibly, it has never happened before? While there is no way to know for sure, it is safe to say that we will be tuning into ABC each and every Monday, beginning on July 8, to watch Jenn’s journey unfold.

Promising a one-of-a-kind season, we can already tell it it going to be nothing short of sensational!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy