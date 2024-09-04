‘This is kind of like a dream come true’: Jenn Tran reacts to that devastating ‘Bachelorette’ finale and announces her exciting new project

Less than 12 hours after enduring the most heart-wrenching finale in the 21 seasons of The Bachelorette, Jenn Tran returned to ABC studios — but this time it was an overnight journey to New York, and for completely different reasons.

At the conclusion of her season as the rosy lead of the show, Jenn Tran chose the man she expected to spend the rest of her life with, but that man, Devin Strader, broke off their engagement shortly thereafter.

Jenn Tran's journey on "The Bachelorette" didn't end with a happily ever after. @willganss details how "Bachelor Nation" is responding on social media. pic.twitter.com/3zGjaQlkof — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) September 4, 2024

Last night (Sept. 3), during the live finale of the show, Jenn returned and had a heartbreaking conversation with Devin but, to make matters worse, producers made the cruel decision to force her and Devin to watch their proposal together. Keep in mind, all of this was in front of a studio audience, and in front of countless viewers at home. This was after host Jesse Palmer suggested they wouldn’t show the proposal out of respect for Jenn, which proved false.

Viewers were then horrified to see Jenn crying uncontrollably while watching what she clearly didn’t want to watch. ABC came under fire on social media as fans everywhere complained about what was happening —even former Bachelor stars, such as Ben Higgins, criticized the decision. It was a reality show turned horror show

Jenn should have gotten up in the middle of proposal showing and gave everyone the peace sign. Walk out of that studio and never turned back. Absolutely cruel and unnecessary to make her watch that back. Cannot believe it #TheBachelorette — Benjamin Higgins (@benhiggi) September 4, 2024

Fans also decided to blast Devin for breaking up with Jenn, and allegedly ending their engagement over the phone. Let’s just say his popularity took a dive last night, but Bachelor Nation decided to send him hateful messages, which didn’t sit well with Jenn.

Despite having her heart broken by this man, Jenn took to social media to ask her fans to not send any hateful messages to Devin or to anyone, as it’s not who she is. She described herself as someone who leads with love. Considering she was moved to post that over posting anything else about last night, it tells you just how amazing she is.

Then, despite ABC treating her horribly during last night’s finale in Los Angeles, she went back on ABC this morning, albeit via the New York studios, to make a guest appearance on Good Morning America.

She wasn’t there necessarily to discuss The Bachelorette, though she did do that, and with class. Instead, she made a surprise announcement.

Jenn wasted no time putting one show behind her and jumping on board another one, because she is now joining the cast of the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

She expressed excitement, and was ready to dance to her way into the hearts of millions. Her competition for season 33 of DWTS includes Olympians Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik, NFL star Danny Amendola. Tori Spelling, Anna Delvey, and Family Matters star Reginald VelJohnson.

The most recent Bachelor, Joey Graziadei, will also be on DWTS, competing against Jenn as Bachelor Nation will likely tune in to watch two of their favorites.

There shouldn’t be any broken hearts at this show’s conclusion; fans can breathe a sigh of relief watching Jenn Tran dance her way into her next journey, literally taking life step by step.



