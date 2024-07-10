What is the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ season 33 release date?

Announcing the premiere date for shows like The Golden Bachelorette, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Shark Tank, Grey’s Anatomy, and more via their official Instagram profile today (July 10), ABC also announced the release date for season 33 of arguably the biggest and best dance competition show on television: Dancing With The Stars.

Recommended Videos

While season 32 of Dancing With The Stars resulted in Val Chmerkovskiy and his celebrity dance partner, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez, taking home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, our eyes were glued to our television screens all season long as stars like Ariana Madix, Jason Mraz, Harry Jowsey and more graced our television screens each and every Monday, hoping to climb their way to the top of the leaderboard.

With hopes that stars like Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Jason Kelce, Jelly Roll and more are a part of the following season, we have no doubt that season 33 will be equally as exceptional as its predecessor. Lucky for fans of the franchise, it’s coming sooner than they may think…

When will season 33 of Dancing With The Stars grace our television screens? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself.

“There’s no better feeling than heading back to the ballroom 🪩 Join #DWTS for a new season premiering LIVE September 17 at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+! Next day on Hulu,” ABC and Dancing With The Stars shared in a collaborative Instagram post, garnering an extremely excited reaction from fans all across the country:

“Best news to wake up to 🥹” “YESSS MY FAV SHOW IS COMING BACK” “We’re SO BACK”

Dancing With The Stars professionals like Artem Chigvintsev, Pasha Pashkov, Britt Stewart, and more were even in the comment section of the post, equally as excited for the return of the beloved competition series on September 17.

Coming just 24 hours before the premiere of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette — where Golden Bachelor fan favorite Joan Vassos will serve as the leading lady — it’s safe to say our week is going to be jam-packed with mainstream media. Before you ask, no, we’re not complaining whatsoever!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy