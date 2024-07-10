Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Photo via ABC/Disney
Category:
TV

What is the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ season 33 release date?

The moment we've all been waiting for is almost here!
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|
Published: Jul 10, 2024 05:03 pm

Announcing the premiere date for shows like The Golden Bachelorette, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Shark Tank, Grey’s Anatomy, and more via their official Instagram profile today (July 10), ABC also announced the release date for season 33 of arguably the biggest and best dance competition show on television: Dancing With The Stars.

Recommended Videos

While season 32 of Dancing With The Stars resulted in Val Chmerkovskiy and his celebrity dance partner, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez, taking home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, our eyes were glued to our television screens all season long as stars like Ariana Madix, Jason Mraz, Harry Jowsey and more graced our television screens each and every Monday, hoping to climb their way to the top of the leaderboard.

With hopes that stars like Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Jason Kelce, Jelly Roll and more are a part of the following season, we have no doubt that season 33 will be equally as exceptional as its predecessor. Lucky for fans of the franchise, it’s coming sooner than they may think…

When will season 33 of Dancing With The Stars grace our television screens? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself.

The Dancing With The Stars season 33 release date is September 17

“There’s no better feeling than heading back to the ballroom 🪩 Join #DWTS for a new season premiering LIVE September 17 at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+! Next day on Hulu,” ABC and Dancing With The Stars shared in a collaborative Instagram post, garnering an extremely excited reaction from fans all across the country:

“Best news to wake up to 🥹”

“YESSS MY FAV SHOW IS COMING BACK”

“We’re SO BACK”

Dancing With The Stars professionals like Artem Chigvintsev, Pasha Pashkov, Britt Stewart, and more were even in the comment section of the post, equally as excited for the return of the beloved competition series on September 17.

Coming just 24 hours before the premiere of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette — where Golden Bachelor fan favorite Joan Vassos will serve as the leading lady — it’s safe to say our week is going to be jam-packed with mainstream media. Before you ask, no, we’re not complaining whatsoever!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Music City, Melanie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism before beginning her career as a music and entertainment journalist. Beginning to write for We Got This Covered in August of 2023, where she primarily serves as a reality TV writer, she has also contributed to Holler, Music Mayhem, Country Now, Country Chord, Celeb Secrets, Celeb Secrets Country and Decider throughout her career thus far. When she is not writing, Melanie enjoys going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite television shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).
twitter Link to melanierooten.godaddysites.com