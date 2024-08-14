‘The Bachelorette’: What is Jenn Tran’s nationality?

Jenn Tran is a television personality who first appeared on our screens in Jan. 2024 when she took part in season 28 of The Bachelor. She made it to the seventh week and placed in the top six, and then in July 2024, she became the star of season 21 of its spin-off show, The Bachelorette.

Recommended Videos

Before appearing on The Bachelor, Tran was a graduate student at Barry University in Miami Shores, Florida. She participated in the institution’s physician assistant program and will graduate with a Master of Science in Clinical Medical Science in 2024. She had previously graduated from Pascack Valley High School in Hillsdale, New Jersey, in 2016 and from the University of Wisconsin–Madison with a Bachelor of Science in molecular biology in 2020. Tran is clearly an accomplished woman who is as beautiful as she is vulnerable. Naturally, her exotic beauty has led Bachelor Nation to wonder: what’s her nationality?

Jenn Tran’s nationality, confirmed

Image via Jenn Tran/Instagram

26-year-old Tran was born on Nov. 24, 1997, in Hillsdale, New Jersey, so she’s very much an American and a United States citizen. However, as per Bachelor Nation, both her parents and her brother were born in Vietnam and immigrated to the States. This makes Tran a proud Vietnamese-American and the first Asian-American to star in the lead role in either show in the Bachelor franchise. As Tran told Bachelor Nation:

“I am so incredibly proud of my Vietnamese background and where I came from. My parents came over here with practically nothing in their pockets, no career. They had a career over there, but to come over here and start all over and try and make something of themselves is something that I’m so proud of. I’ll never forget how hard it was for them to build themselves up and give me the life that I have today.”

On a recent date with a Bachelorette suitor who quickly became an unexpected frontrunner, Tran revealed that she is also a practicing Buddhist. In the same episode (and with a different guy), she revealed that she’s not the kind of woman who will settle for a man who professes his love to her but is thoroughly unintelligible when asked what love is. We wish Tran well in her ongoing Bachelorette journey as she meets the families of her final four and ultimately decides who she wants to spend the rest of her life with.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy