‘Truly a national treasure’: Bachelor Nation develops goo-goo eyes for one of Jenn Tran’s suitors after he crept into a frontrunner spot overnight

Who is Jeremy Simon again? Yeah… we didn’t know either, until he surprisingly slipped into a frontrunner spot on The Bachelorette season 21, earning himself a coveted hometown date alongside Devin Strader, Marcus Shoberg, and Jonathon Johnson after a one-on-one date with Jenn that was nothing but smooth sailing.

Embarking on what might have been the best one-on-one date that leading lady Jenn Tran has had thus far, Jeremy stole the hearts of individuals all across America with his “spontaneous, loyal, and generous” personality seen throughout episode 6, proving to be the hidden gem of this season. Exploring Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington together — and throwing some massive fish around — Jeremy’s true colors were finally able to shine, being sweet towards Jenn all day long and even surprising her with a custom bouquet.

This could not have been a bigger contrast to Sam McKinney’s one-on-one date from Hell, where he threatened to push Jenn off of a skyscraper in Auckland, New Zealand… yikes!

Because this was the first time that fans of the Bachelor franchise were able to see Jeremy in action, a majority of them realized that he is actually a great contender for Jenn’s final rose, taking to social media (especially X) to express how they were pleasantly surprised by the Connecticut native:

Umm. Jeremy is batting 1.000 on this date… even as an absolute underdog #Bachelorette #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/7Z6MpKOmPr — Kait Chura (@hkchura) August 13, 2024

Why is Jeremy suddenly much more attractive after this one-on-one date with Jenn?! Oh they finally showed his personality 😂 #bachelorette #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/LF4htzSpPE — 🌩️storms & tv takes📺 (@StormsandSativa) August 13, 2024

Jeremy took such a turn I assumed he was a douche and now I’m like okay wait he’s SO SWEET. Wtf is happening I want to meet his family #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/tg3kIP9jlY — Izzy (@realityizzy) August 13, 2024

Jeremy making it to hometowns was not on my bingo card but I’m here for it#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/OqKVf9SDaz — the bitchelorette (@Bitchelorette_) August 13, 2024

While the entire day was lighthearted, goofy, and fun, Jeremy also let his serious side shine during the dinner portion of their one-on-one date, delving into some deeper conversations that we hardly hear within the Bachelor franchise.

Shocking Bachelor Nation, the biggest discussion between Jeremy and Jenn had to do with religion, as the former was raised Jewish and the latter was raised Buddhist. Having an open and honest conversation about how their lives would intertwine once religion comes into play — even discussing their hypothetical children together — fans of the Bachelor franchise took to social media again to praise this mature conversation, earning the real estate investor some major brownie points for the second time:

My favorite one on one conversation in the franchise all about Jewish identity. Huge Jeremy fan right here 🇮🇱🔯 #TheBachelorette #MISPACHA pic.twitter.com/iqcuhKyFIL — Blake Bordelove (@bordelove_1207) August 13, 2024

Jenn and Jeremy talking about their hypothetical Jewish-Buddhist children is one of my favorite moments on this show in a MINUTE #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/dP2oGBhB4d — Erin M (@erinmurray16) August 13, 2024

This conversation between Jeremy and Jen about their families, their religion, their culture and how to blend them… is the most practical real conversation I’ve seen on this show in a long time #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Wx9AOvHLbj — Camp Reality Pod (@camprealitypod) August 13, 2024

Their relationship might have been a slow burn, but are Jeremy and Jenn a perfect match after all? The only way to find out who the New Jersey native chooses at the end of The Bachelorette season 21 is to catch brand new episodes of the beloved competition series Mondays on ABC. As much as we would love for the final rose to go to Jeremy, we think that Jonathon has this one in the bag instead. After all, did you see how cute he was working on that crossword puzzle?

