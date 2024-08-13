‘GET HIM OFF MY SCREEN’: Bachelor Nation unleashes a maelstrom of spicy reactions after Sam McKinney self-destructs on ‘The Bachelorette’

Ladies and gentlemen, the moment we have all been waiting for is finally here. The wicked witch (AKA Sam McKinney) has finally been eliminated from The Bachelorette season 21 — how exciting is that?
Despite receiving the coveted First Impression Rose and stealing the hearts of women all across America (including Jenn Tran) with his good looks and oh-so sexy demeanor, red flags surrounding Sam M. began to emerge as the show progressed. Feuding with newfound fan-favorite Devin Strader — as well as poking fun at “love virgin” Sam Nejad for pouring his heart out — Sam M. proved to be a controversial character not only around the men, but also around Jenn. He was always far too physical with the leading lady — and he also disrespected her during their one-on-one date, threatening to push her off of a skyscraper — causing the South Carolina native to lose the support of Bachelor Nation.
Naturally, fans of the franchise were thrilled when episode 6 of The Bachelorette began with a sneak peek of what was to come later that evening: Sam M.’s untimely elimination, taking place before the Rose Ceremony even began.
Keeping all of the red flags we have seen in previous episodes of The Bachelorette season 21 in mind, one of the biggest things that proved Sam M.to be far from husband material — ultimately leading to his untimely exit — were his antics during the group date at the iHeartRadio station. Seriously, it has been ages since we have seen a Bachelor or Bachelorette contestant self-destruct this badly!
The first offense came when the men were doing a rapid-fire word-association game. When given the phrase “fantasy suite” and asked to reply with a single word, Sam M. responded with “aggressive,” raising a major red flag for Jenn, Molly and Jason Mesnick — members of Bachelor Nation who happened to be hosting the group date — as well as his fellow contestants, and viewers at home. If Sam M. describes the fantasy suite as “aggressive” on a radio broadcast, who knows what he’s capable of behind closed doors with no cameras…
The second — and arguably the most significant — offense came when Sam continued the conversation, claiming Jenn was not his type in the first place. Believe it or not, the Bachelorette contestant admitted that he was hopeful either Daisy Kent or Maria Georgas — fan-favorites from The Bachelor season 28 — would be the Bachelorette instead, despite dating Jenn for the past few weeks. Yikes!
To follow this group date straight out of our nightmares, Sam M. blurted out to Jenn that he was in love with her, however, he was unable to name a single quality that he actually admired about her. Feeling disrespected and getting the confirmation she needed that Sam M. is not her perfect match, Jenn sent the 27-year-old on a one-way flight back to South Carolina before the Rose Ceremony even began, but he could not leave without making one last statement that solidified him as one of the biggest Bachelorette villains of all time.
Despite claiming to be in love with her a few moments prior to his untimely elimination, Sam M. seemingly retracted his statement, criticizing the leading lady for her “dull” energy on the way out the door. Talk about a low blow!
With Sam McKinney finally out of the picture — despite Bachelor Nation’s fear that he would be a part of Jenn’s final three — the New Jersey native has four men to choose from who are nothing short of sensational: Jeremy Simon, Jonathon Johnson, Marcus Shoberg, and Devin Strader. To find out who pops the question come finale night (if anyone), tune into ABC each and every Monday for brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 21. IMO, Marcus is her perfect match, but we will just have to wait and see what happens…
Published: Aug 13, 2024 02:16 pm