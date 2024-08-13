‘GET HIM OFF MY SCREEN’: Bachelor Nation unleashes a maelstrom of spicy reactions after Sam McKinney self-destructs on ‘The Bachelorette’

Ladies and gentlemen, the moment we have all been waiting for is finally here. The wicked witch (AKA Sam McKinney) has finally been eliminated from The Bachelorette season 21 — how exciting is that?

Despite receiving the coveted First Impression Rose and stealing the hearts of women all across America (including Jenn Tran) with his good looks and oh-so sexy demeanor, red flags surrounding Sam M. began to emerge as the show progressed. Feuding with newfound fan-favorite Devin Strader — as well as poking fun at “love virgin” Sam Nejad for pouring his heart out — Sam M. proved to be a controversial character not only around the men, but also around Jenn. He was always far too physical with the leading lady — and he also disrespected her during their one-on-one date, threatening to push her off of a skyscraper — causing the South Carolina native to lose the support of Bachelor Nation.

me when Sam M opens his mouth to speak #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/54cyiJH3Du — Kayla McKechnie (@kayla_mckechnie) July 23, 2024

I cannot remember the last time a contestant on this show made my skin crawl the way Sam M. makes my skin crawl

#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ivVlZcd6c4 — Bachelor Bob (@BachelorBob_) July 23, 2024

So done with Sam M and his entire “fight me” but overtly sexual and aggressive vibe. Please let Jenn see how big of an asshole he is soon. This man is BEGGING to be in paradise #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/pWT3iFZBos — Izzy (@realityizzy) July 23, 2024

Naturally, fans of the franchise were thrilled when episode 6 of The Bachelorette began with a sneak peek of what was to come later that evening: Sam M.’s untimely elimination, taking place before the Rose Ceremony even began.

JENN LOOKING FOR SAM M??? IS THIS THE EPISODE WHERE HE GETS SENT HOME??#TheBachelorette #Bachelorette



pic.twitter.com/B4e9YeNOwO — chrissy 𑁤 ʹˎ˗ (@chrissychaaos) August 13, 2024

when they start the episode with a preview of jenn about to confront sam but you want him sent home right this second #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/enkmArghJ9 — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) August 13, 2024

Jenn busting down Sam M’s door to go dump him I KNOW THATS RIGHT #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/owVs29U1N8 — vanessa (@assenavmarie) August 13, 2024

Keeping all of the red flags we have seen in previous episodes of The Bachelorette season 21 in mind, one of the biggest things that proved Sam M.to be far from husband material — ultimately leading to his untimely exit — were his antics during the group date at the iHeartRadio station. Seriously, it has been ages since we have seen a Bachelor or Bachelorette contestant self-destruct this badly!

sam reading off his cheat sheet while jenn simply asks him how he feels #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/emBll4OvM0 — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) August 13, 2024

sam’s answers during this radio station group date #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/7qiGuFAhpz — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) August 13, 2024

the rest of the men watching sam completely self destruct during this radio station group date #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ICdvdRHcB0 — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) August 13, 2024

The first offense came when the men were doing a rapid-fire word-association game. When given the phrase “fantasy suite” and asked to reply with a single word, Sam M. responded with “aggressive,” raising a major red flag for Jenn, Molly and Jason Mesnick — members of Bachelor Nation who happened to be hosting the group date — as well as his fellow contestants, and viewers at home. If Sam M. describes the fantasy suite as “aggressive” on a radio broadcast, who knows what he’s capable of behind closed doors with no cameras…

I KNOW SAM DID NOT JUST DESCRIBE FANTASY SUITES AS AGGRESSIVE?? THIS IS A RED MF FLAG #TheBachelorette #Bachelorette



pic.twitter.com/HBmrUw9ij0 — chrissy 𑁤 ʹˎ˗ (@chrissychaaos) August 13, 2024

The second — and arguably the most significant — offense came when Sam continued the conversation, claiming Jenn was not his type in the first place. Believe it or not, the Bachelorette contestant admitted that he was hopeful either Daisy Kent or Maria Georgas — fan-favorites from The Bachelor season 28 — would be the Bachelorette instead, despite dating Jenn for the past few weeks. Yikes!

me sending sam home myself after he told jenn she’s not his type and he thought daisy or maria would be the bachelorette #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/W4dLjNLZtT — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) August 13, 2024

“i thought the bachelorette was gonna be daisy or maria" literally neither of them would date you pls sit down #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/3x3wjCEXBF — resa ♡ (@liiyonces) August 13, 2024

“I got out of the limo and I thought, ‘This girl is not my type.’ I thought it was gonna be Daisy or Maria”



HUH ????#TheBachelorette #Bachelorette



pic.twitter.com/0ot9514J6a — petersgolfcart 2.0 (@petersgolfcart1) August 13, 2024

“I thought it was going to be daisy or maria”



Bachelor Nation:

#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/aDiuX8srsQ — Stephanie Braunfeld (@Steph_Boyardeee) August 13, 2024

To follow this group date straight out of our nightmares, Sam M. blurted out to Jenn that he was in love with her, however, he was unable to name a single quality that he actually admired about her. Feeling disrespected and getting the confirmation she needed that Sam M. is not her perfect match, Jenn sent the 27-year-old on a one-way flight back to South Carolina before the Rose Ceremony even began, but he could not leave without making one last statement that solidified him as one of the biggest Bachelorette villains of all time.

Despite claiming to be in love with her a few moments prior to his untimely elimination, Sam M. seemingly retracted his statement, criticizing the leading lady for her “dull” energy on the way out the door. Talk about a low blow!

Sam is the type of guy that will aggressively hit on you at the bar, but then when you politely decline, he turns around and calls you ugly and says he “wasn’t interested anyway” #TheBachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/BMWXnvE6OE — bachbitch (@bachbitch1) August 13, 2024

sam m calling her dull once eliminated after saying he loved her reminds me of how gross men can be when they don’t get what they want #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/EMHCtTuqha — Rembrandt Toon 🪭 (@RembrandtToon) August 13, 2024

Jenn dumps you and suddenly her energy is dull?! GET HIM OFF MY SCREEN!!! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/9bLGa3Pwf1 — Whitney Evans (@Whip216) August 13, 2024

With Sam McKinney finally out of the picture — despite Bachelor Nation’s fear that he would be a part of Jenn’s final three — the New Jersey native has four men to choose from who are nothing short of sensational: Jeremy Simon, Jonathon Johnson, Marcus Shoberg, and Devin Strader. To find out who pops the question come finale night (if anyone), tune into ABC each and every Monday for brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 21. IMO, Marcus is her perfect match, but we will just have to wait and see what happens…

