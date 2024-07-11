From taboo topics to hidden talents, Here’s 25 fun facts about ‘Bachelorette’ frontrunner Sam McKinney

If you tuned into the premiere of The Bachelorette season 21 on Monday, chances are you were swooning over the one and only Sam McKinney, just like Jenn Tran.

Securing the first and only kiss of the season from the leading lady — and a passionate one, if I do say so myself — it is clear that Sam is a frontrunner on the beloved competition series, leaving fans of the Bachelor franchise yearning for more and more information about him beyond The Bachelorette. Fortunately, we got you covered with all things Sam McKinney…

Using information from his various social media accounts, his official Bachelorette biography, and an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation, keep scrolling for 25 fun facts about Sam in order to get to know him better before episode 2.

After this deep dive, we can assure you that some of said fun facts might be surprising, to say the least!

1. Sam is from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

2. Sam is 27 years old.

3. Sam is a Capricorn.

4. Sam’s birthday is January 14, 1997.

5. Sam is a contractor.

6. Sam’s biggest inspiration is his father.

7. Sam officiated his sister’s wedding.

8. Sam’s guilty pleasure is a good romantic comedy.

9. Sam’s favorite movie is Crazy, Stupid, Love.

10. Sam loves watching Sons of Anarchy.

11. Sam was homeschooled growing up.

12. Sam had never been to the west coast of the United States before The Bachelorette.

13. The first thing Sam does in the morning is say “good morning” to his dogs.

14. Sam loves playing (and watching) football.

15. Sam is a Dallas Cowboys fan.

16. Sam loves riding motorcycles.

17. Sam loves golfing.

18. Sam’s last meal on earth would be sushi.

19. Sam’s favorite emoji is “😂😂😂.”

20. Sam’s biggest pet peeve is people talking louder than their actions.

21. A taboo topic Sam loves to talk about is people’s dreams in life.

22 . Sam can speak Spanish.

23. Sam has a crush on country superstar Carrie Underwood.

24. According to Sam, a celebrity couple that is the definition of #relationshipgoals is Eric and Jessie James Decker.

25. Cheating is Sam’s number one dealbreaker.

While Jenn’s group of guys definitely has some duds, we have our fingers crossed that this First Impression Rose recipient ends up with the Bachelorette beauty in the end. To find out for yourself whether or not Jenn Tran and Sam McKinney are actually a match made in heaven, tune into brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 21 each and every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.

With the preview for the rest of the season teasing some major tea, it’s safe to say we have our popcorn ready!

