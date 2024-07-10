‘The Bachelorette’: Jenn Tran’s remaining suitors, sorted from youngest to oldest

If there is one piece of history that has repeated itself time and time again within the Bachelor franchise, it is that the casting team brings on some contestants that are either far too young or far too old for the lead. As one can assume, The Bachelorette season 21 — which premiered on Monday (July 8) — is no exception.

Seriously though, why are we making a 26-year-old date a 33-year-old?

With 18 hopefuls advancing on the beloved competition series — ranging anywhere from 24 years old to 33 years old — here are the remaining The Bachelorette season 21 contestants sorted from youngest to oldest. As the season progresses and more and more men are offered roses from the leading lady, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not Jenn is a cougar after all…

24 Years Old

Dylan Buckor — a 24-year-old medical student from Elk Grove, California

25 Years Old

Sam Nejad — a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Carlsbad, California

26 Years Old

John Mitchell — a 26-year-old medical student from Delray Beach, Florida

27 Years Old

Jonathon Johnson — a 27-year-old creative director from Kansas City, Missouri

Sam McKinney — a 27-year-old contractor from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Tomas Azzano — a 27-year-old physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario

28 Years Old

Austin Ott — a 28-year-old sales executive from Vista, California

Devin Strader — a 28-year-old freight company owner from Rosenberg, Texas

Jahaan Ansari — a 28-year-old startup founder from Newbury Park, California

Marvin Goodly — a 28-year-old luxury event planner from Orangeburg, South Carolina

29 Years Old

Aaron Erb — a 29-year-old aerospace engineer from Tulsa, Oklahoma

Hakeem Moulton — a 29-year-old medical device salesman from Schaumburg, Illinois

Jeremy Simon — a 29-year-old real estate investor from Fairfield, Connecticut

30 Years Old

Grant Ellis — a 30-year-old day trader from Newark, New Jersey

Spencer Conley — a 30-year-old pet portrait entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas

31 Years Old

Marcus Shoberg — a 31-year-old army ranger veteran from Cloquet, Minnesota

Thomas Nguyen — a 31-year-old retirement adviser from Tucker, Georgia

33 Years Old

Brian Autz — a 33-year-old aesthetics consultant from Northport, New York

While each and every man seems like a total catch — maybe with the exception of Botox-loving Brian — will any of them manage to win over the one and only Jenn Tran? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 21 Mondays on ABC, because based on the preview shown at the end of episode 1, the remainder of the season is sure to be jam-packed with juicy drama…

