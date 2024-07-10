‘The Bachelorette’: Jenn Tran’s remaining suitors, sorted from youngest to oldest

If there is one piece of history that has repeated itself time and time again within the Bachelor franchise, it is that the casting team brings on some contestants that are either far too young or far too old for the lead. As one can assume, The Bachelorette season 21 — which premiered on Monday (July 8) — is no exception.
Seriously though, why are we making a 26-year-old date a 33-year-old?
With 18 hopefuls advancing on the beloved competition series — ranging anywhere from 24 years old to 33 years old — here are the remaining The Bachelorette season 21 contestants sorted from youngest to oldest. As the season progresses and more and more men are offered roses from the leading lady, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not Jenn is a cougar after all…
24 Years Old
Dylan Buckor — a 24-year-old medical student from Elk Grove, California
25 Years Old
Sam Nejad — a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Carlsbad, California
26 Years Old
John Mitchell — a 26-year-old medical student from Delray Beach, Florida
27 Years Old
Jonathon Johnson — a 27-year-old creative director from Kansas City, Missouri
Sam McKinney — a 27-year-old contractor from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Tomas Azzano — a 27-year-old physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario
28 Years Old
Austin Ott — a 28-year-old sales executive from Vista, California
Devin Strader — a 28-year-old freight company owner from Rosenberg, Texas
Jahaan Ansari — a 28-year-old startup founder from Newbury Park, California
Marvin Goodly — a 28-year-old luxury event planner from Orangeburg, South Carolina
29 Years Old
Aaron Erb — a 29-year-old aerospace engineer from Tulsa, Oklahoma
Hakeem Moulton — a 29-year-old medical device salesman from Schaumburg, Illinois
Jeremy Simon — a 29-year-old real estate investor from Fairfield, Connecticut
30 Years Old
Grant Ellis — a 30-year-old day trader from Newark, New Jersey
Spencer Conley — a 30-year-old pet portrait entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas
31 Years Old
Marcus Shoberg — a 31-year-old army ranger veteran from Cloquet, Minnesota
Thomas Nguyen — a 31-year-old retirement adviser from Tucker, Georgia
33 Years Old
Brian Autz — a 33-year-old aesthetics consultant from Northport, New York
While each and every man seems like a total catch — maybe with the exception of Botox-loving Brian — will any of them manage to win over the one and only Jenn Tran? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 21 Mondays on ABC, because based on the preview shown at the end of episode 1, the remainder of the season is sure to be jam-packed with juicy drama…