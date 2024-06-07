Season 21 of The Bachelorette is just weeks away, and leading lady Jenn Tran — the first Asian-American Bachelorette in franchise history — promised that her journey will be different from every other predecessor.

Recommended Videos

After ABC announced the 25 men who will be fighting for her heart when the show premieres on July 8, there is a clear reason why – these suitors could not be more different from each another!

Hailing from across the country and as spanning a wide range of ages and careers, Jenn’s group of guys is truly one of a kind, leaving her with 25 eligible bachelors to choose from this season. Unfortunately for the New Jersey native, she may be in some hot water if astrology is a big deal to her, with some men proving to be incompatible with the Bachelorette herself based on zodiac signs alone.

Being a Sagittarius, Jenn is compatible with fellow fire signs (Sagittarius, Aries, Leo) “as they speak the same emotional language,” according to MindBodyGreen. Air signs (Gemini, Aquarius, Libra) are also compatible with Jenn, due to their similar dynamism and wit.

As far as incompatibility goes, “earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) tend to be a little too grounded for the traveling Sagittarius, and water signs (Cancer, Pisces, Scorpio) might be too emotional and home-loving for this more wild and freedom-seeking sign.”

After analyzing the birth dates of every contestant, 12 of her men were deemed compatible, 11 of her men were deemed incompatible, and two of her men were unable to be determined at this time. Unfortunately for Jenn, it looks like her dating pool is getting smaller and smaller as we speak…

Nonetheless, which contestants could be the perfect match for the Bachelorette herself?

Aaron Erb (Not Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 29

Birthday: November 15, 1994

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

Austin Ott (Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 28

Birthday: August 21, 1995

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Brendan Barnum (TBD)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 30

Birthday: TBD

Zodiac Sign: TBD

We could not find any information regarding Brendan’s birthday. I guess we will just have to wait and see whether or not he and Jenn have a connection…

Brett Harris (Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 28

Birthday: October 15, 1995

Zodiac Sign: Libra

Brian Autz (Not Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 33

Birthday: December 28, 1990

Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

Dakota Nobles (Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 27

Birthday: December 19, 1996

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Devin Strader (Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 28

Birthday: January 31, 1996

Zodiac Sign: Aquarius

Dylan Buckor (Not Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 24

Birthday: January 15, 2000

Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

Grant Ellis (Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 30

Birthday: December 15, 1993

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Hakeem Moulton (Not Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 29

Birthday: June 27, 1994

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Jahaan Ansari (TBD)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 28

Birthday: TBD

Zodiac Sign: TBD

We could not find any information regarding Jahaan’s birthday either. I guess we will just have to wait and see whether or not he and Jenn have chemistry as well…

Jeremy Simon (Not Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 29

Birthday: May 19, 1994

Zodiac Sign: Taurus

John Mitchell (Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 26

Birthday: April 3, 1998

Zodiac Sign: Aries

Jonathon Johnson (Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 27

Birthday: August 5, 1996

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Kevin McDevitt (Not Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 35

Birthday: July 16, 1988

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Marcus Shoberg (Not Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 31

Birthday: April 28, 1992

Zodiac Sign: Taurus

Marvin Goodly (Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 28

Birthday: May 21, 1995

Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Matt Arnold (Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 27

Birthday: April 8, 1996

Zodiac Sign: Aries

Caleb “Moze” Smith (Not Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 25

Birthday: August 28, 1998

Zodiac Sign: Virgo

Ricky Marinez (Compatible)

Age: 28

Birthday: September 27, 1995

Zodiac Sign: Libra

Sam McKinney (Not Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 27

Birthday: January 14, 1997

Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

Sam Nejad (Compatible)

Age: 25

Birthday: August 10, 1998

Zodiac Sign: Leo

Spencer Conley (Not Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 30

Birthday: May 10, 1993

Zodiac Sign: Taurus

Thomas Nguyen (Not Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 31

Birthday: May 7, 1992

Zodiac Sign: Taurus

Tomas Azzano (Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 27

Birthday: January 24, 1997

Zodiac Sign: Aquarius

Now, we are left with just one burning question — will zodiac signs really matter in the end? It will be interesting to see who Jenn Tran chooses come finale night, as well as whether or not he was deemed to be one of the more compatible men on our list…

Nonetheless, fans of the Bachelor franchise better mark their calendars, because brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 21 will air every Monday on ABC, beginning with the premiere on July 8. We seriously cannot contain our excitement for everything the show has in store!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy