TV

Bachelorette Jenn Tran might have a rocky road ahead if her new boyfriends’ zodiac signs are anything to go by

Who knew someone's birthday could be this important...
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|
Published: Jun 7, 2024 04:42 am

Season 21 of The Bachelorette is just weeks away, and leading lady Jenn Tran — the first Asian-American Bachelorette in franchise history — promised that her journey will be different from every other predecessor.

After ABC announced the 25 men who will be fighting for her heart when the show premieres on July 8, there is a clear reason why – these suitors could not be more different from each another!

Hailing from across the country and as spanning a wide range of ages and careers, Jenn’s group of guys is truly one of a kind, leaving her with 25 eligible bachelors to choose from this season. Unfortunately for the New Jersey native, she may be in some hot water if astrology is a big deal to her, with some men proving to be incompatible with the Bachelorette herself based on zodiac signs alone.

Being a Sagittarius, Jenn is compatible with fellow fire signs (Sagittarius, Aries, Leo) “as they speak the same emotional language,” according to MindBodyGreen. Air signs (Gemini, Aquarius, Libra) are also compatible with Jenn, due to their similar dynamism and wit.

As far as incompatibility goes, “earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) tend to be a little too grounded for the traveling Sagittarius, and water signs (Cancer, Pisces, Scorpio) might be too emotional and home-loving for this more wild and freedom-seeking sign.”

After analyzing the birth dates of every contestant, 12 of her men were deemed compatible, 11 of her men were deemed incompatible, and two of her men were unable to be determined at this time. Unfortunately for Jenn, it looks like her dating pool is getting smaller and smaller as we speak…

Nonetheless, which contestants could be the perfect match for the Bachelorette herself?

Aaron Erb (Not Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 29
Birthday: November 15, 1994
Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

Austin Ott (Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 28
Birthday: August 21, 1995
Zodiac Sign: Leo

Brendan Barnum (TBD)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 30
Birthday: TBD
Zodiac Sign: TBD

We could not find any information regarding Brendan’s birthday. I guess we will just have to wait and see whether or not he and Jenn have a connection…

Brett Harris (Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 28
Birthday: October 15, 1995
Zodiac Sign: Libra

Brian Autz (Not Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 33
Birthday: December 28, 1990
Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

Dakota Nobles (Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 27
Birthday: December 19, 1996
Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Devin Strader (Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 28
Birthday: January 31, 1996
Zodiac Sign: Aquarius

Dylan Buckor (Not Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 24
Birthday: January 15, 2000
Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

Grant Ellis (Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 30
Birthday: December 15, 1993
Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Hakeem Moulton (Not Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 29
Birthday: June 27, 1994
Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Jahaan Ansari (TBD)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 28
Birthday: TBD
Zodiac Sign: TBD

We could not find any information regarding Jahaan’s birthday either. I guess we will just have to wait and see whether or not he and Jenn have chemistry as well…

Jeremy Simon (Not Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 29
Birthday: May 19, 1994
Zodiac Sign: Taurus

John Mitchell (Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 26
Birthday: April 3, 1998
Zodiac Sign: Aries

Jonathon Johnson (Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 27
Birthday: August 5, 1996
Zodiac Sign: Leo

Kevin McDevitt (Not Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 35
Birthday: July 16, 1988
Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Marcus Shoberg (Not Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 31
Birthday: April 28, 1992
Zodiac Sign: Taurus

Marvin Goodly (Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 28
Birthday: May 21, 1995
Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Matt Arnold (Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 27
Birthday: April 8, 1996
Zodiac Sign: Aries

Caleb “Moze” Smith (Not Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 25
Birthday: August 28, 1998
Zodiac Sign: Virgo

Ricky Marinez (Compatible)

Age: 28
Birthday: September 27, 1995
Zodiac Sign: Libra

Sam McKinney (Not Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 27
Birthday: January 14, 1997
Zodiac Sign: Capricorn

Sam Nejad (Compatible)

Age: 25
Birthday: August 10, 1998
Zodiac Sign: Leo

Spencer Conley (Not Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 30
Birthday: May 10, 1993
Zodiac Sign: Taurus

Thomas Nguyen (Not Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 31
Birthday: May 7, 1992
Zodiac Sign: Taurus

Tomas Azzano (Compatible)

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Age: 27
Birthday: January 24, 1997
Zodiac Sign: Aquarius

Now, we are left with just one burning question — will zodiac signs really matter in the end? It will be interesting to see who Jenn Tran chooses come finale night, as well as whether or not he was deemed to be one of the more compatible men on our list…

Nonetheless, fans of the Bachelor franchise better mark their calendars, because brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 21 will air every Monday on ABC, beginning with the premiere on July 8. We seriously cannot contain our excitement for everything the show has in store!

Read Article Um, get ready to positively salivate over Jenn Tran’s new ‘Bachelorette’ boyfriends
'Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran against a backdrop of her season 21 suitors
'Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran against a backdrop of her season 21 suitors
'Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran against a backdrop of her season 21 suitors
Category: TV
TV
Um, get ready to positively salivate over Jenn Tran’s new ‘Bachelorette’ boyfriends
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Episode count for ‘The Boys’ season 4 confirmed
Category: TV
TV
Episode count for ‘The Boys’ season 4 confirmed
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Jun 6, 2024
Read Article What are Zygerrians in ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte?’
Tasi Lowa in 'The Acolyte'
Tasi Lowa in 'The Acolyte'
Tasi Lowa in 'The Acolyte'
Category: TV
TV
What are Zygerrians in ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte?’
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Is ‘The Acolyte’ hinting at the live-action debut of Darth Bane?
The new Sith Lord in 'The Acolyte'
The new Sith Lord in 'The Acolyte'
The new Sith Lord in 'The Acolyte'
Category: TV
TV
News
News
Is ‘The Acolyte’ hinting at the live-action debut of Darth Bane?
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Who receives the First Impression Rose on ‘The Bachelorette’ season 21? Reality Steve reveals Jenn Tran’s choice
Category: TV
TV
Who receives the First Impression Rose on ‘The Bachelorette’ season 21? Reality Steve reveals Jenn Tran’s choice
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten Jun 6, 2024
Melanie Rooten
Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Music City, Melanie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism before beginning her career as a music and entertainment journalist. Beginning to write for We Got This Covered in August of 2023, where she primarily serves as a reality TV writer, she has also contributed to Holler, Music Mayhem, Country Now, Country Chord, Celeb Secrets, Celeb Secrets Country and Decider throughout her career thus far. When she is not writing, Melanie enjoys going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite television shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).