Season 21 of The Bachelorette is just weeks away, and leading lady Jenn Tran — the first Asian-American Bachelorette in franchise history — promised that her journey will be different from every other predecessor.
After ABC announced the 25 men who will be fighting for her heart when the show premieres on July 8, there is a clear reason why – these suitors could not be more different from each another!
Hailing from across the country and as spanning a wide range of ages and careers, Jenn’s group of guys is truly one of a kind, leaving her with 25 eligible bachelors to choose from this season. Unfortunately for the New Jersey native, she may be in some hot water if astrology is a big deal to her, with some men proving to be incompatible with the Bachelorette herself based on zodiac signs alone.
Being a Sagittarius, Jenn is compatible with fellow fire signs (Sagittarius, Aries, Leo) “as they speak the same emotional language,” according to MindBodyGreen. Air signs (Gemini, Aquarius, Libra) are also compatible with Jenn, due to their similar dynamism and wit.
As far as incompatibility goes, “earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) tend to be a little too grounded for the traveling Sagittarius, and water signs (Cancer, Pisces, Scorpio) might be too emotional and home-loving for this more wild and freedom-seeking sign.”
After analyzing the birth dates of every contestant, 12 of her men were deemed compatible, 11 of her men were deemed incompatible, and two of her men were unable to be determined at this time. Unfortunately for Jenn, it looks like her dating pool is getting smaller and smaller as we speak…
Nonetheless, which contestants could be the perfect match for the Bachelorette herself?
Aaron Erb (Not Compatible)
Age: 29
Birthday: November 15, 1994
Zodiac Sign: Scorpio
Austin Ott (Compatible)
Age: 28
Birthday: August 21, 1995
Zodiac Sign: Leo
Brendan Barnum (TBD)
Age: 30
Birthday: TBD
Zodiac Sign: TBD
We could not find any information regarding Brendan’s birthday. I guess we will just have to wait and see whether or not he and Jenn have a connection…
Brett Harris (Compatible)
Age: 28
Birthday: October 15, 1995
Zodiac Sign: Libra
Brian Autz (Not Compatible)
Age: 33
Birthday: December 28, 1990
Zodiac Sign: Capricorn
Dakota Nobles (Compatible)
Age: 27
Birthday: December 19, 1996
Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
Devin Strader (Compatible)
Age: 28
Birthday: January 31, 1996
Zodiac Sign: Aquarius
Dylan Buckor (Not Compatible)
Age: 24
Birthday: January 15, 2000
Zodiac Sign: Capricorn
Grant Ellis (Compatible)
Age: 30
Birthday: December 15, 1993
Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
Hakeem Moulton (Not Compatible)
Age: 29
Birthday: June 27, 1994
Zodiac Sign: Cancer
Jahaan Ansari (TBD)
Age: 28
Birthday: TBD
Zodiac Sign: TBD
We could not find any information regarding Jahaan’s birthday either. I guess we will just have to wait and see whether or not he and Jenn have chemistry as well…
Jeremy Simon (Not Compatible)
Age: 29
Birthday: May 19, 1994
Zodiac Sign: Taurus
John Mitchell (Compatible)
Age: 26
Birthday: April 3, 1998
Zodiac Sign: Aries
Jonathon Johnson (Compatible)
Age: 27
Birthday: August 5, 1996
Zodiac Sign: Leo
Kevin McDevitt (Not Compatible)
Age: 35
Birthday: July 16, 1988
Zodiac Sign: Cancer
Marcus Shoberg (Not Compatible)
Age: 31
Birthday: April 28, 1992
Zodiac Sign: Taurus
Marvin Goodly (Compatible)
Age: 28
Birthday: May 21, 1995
Zodiac Sign: Gemini
Matt Arnold (Compatible)
Age: 27
Birthday: April 8, 1996
Zodiac Sign: Aries
Caleb “Moze” Smith (Not Compatible)
Age: 25
Birthday: August 28, 1998
Zodiac Sign: Virgo
Ricky Marinez (Compatible)
Age: 28
Birthday: September 27, 1995
Zodiac Sign: Libra
Sam McKinney (Not Compatible)
Age: 27
Birthday: January 14, 1997
Zodiac Sign: Capricorn
Sam Nejad (Compatible)
Age: 25
Birthday: August 10, 1998
Zodiac Sign: Leo
Spencer Conley (Not Compatible)
Age: 30
Birthday: May 10, 1993
Zodiac Sign: Taurus
Thomas Nguyen (Not Compatible)
Age: 31
Birthday: May 7, 1992
Zodiac Sign: Taurus
Tomas Azzano (Compatible)
Age: 27
Birthday: January 24, 1997
Zodiac Sign: Aquarius
Now, we are left with just one burning question — will zodiac signs really matter in the end? It will be interesting to see who Jenn Tran chooses come finale night, as well as whether or not he was deemed to be one of the more compatible men on our list…
Nonetheless, fans of the Bachelor franchise better mark their calendars, because brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 21 will air every Monday on ABC, beginning with the premiere on July 8. We seriously cannot contain our excitement for everything the show has in store!