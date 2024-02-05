How old is Jenn Tran from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

On season 28 of The Bachelor, it looks like another Joey Graziadei hopeful will catch the eye of The Bachelor himself, despite having a wonderful one-on-one date with Daisy Kent in episode 2…

Tonight (February 5), it looks like the one and only Jenn Tran will embark on a one-on-one date with Joey, where the pair will go surfing and share a few smooches on the shore. With things seemingly being smooth sailing between the two lovebirds, fans of the franchise could see Jenn being “the one” for Joey, leaving viewers with dozens and dozens of questions about who she is beyond the beloved competition series.

With age being a major point of contention within season 28 of The Bachelor, one of the most frequently asked questions has to do with her age, with fans of the franchise asking “How old is Jenn Tran?”

Jenn Tran is 26 years old

Jenn Tran was born on November 24, 1997, making her 26 years old as of February 5, 2024.

Around the time of her birthday, the New Jersey native took to Instagram to reflect on her first 25 years of life, hoping that her next trip around the sun is the best one yet:

“Birth week coming to a close!!! Im always grateful for the people around me but this year I’ve felt an even greater sense of gratitude for all my friends and family who have shown up for me in unexpected ways. I found myself constantly inspired by those people on how to be a better me. 25 was a year of immense growth and self criticism and as I enter this next chapter (of my elderly 20s) I’m hopeful for continued growth, giving my self a little grace and enjoying the inevitable downs just as much as all the ups 😌 🌻✨”

Given that Jenn and Joey only have a two year age gap, could she be the perfect match for this tennis professional? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of season 28 of The Bachelor Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.