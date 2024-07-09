‘The Bachelorette’ Season 21: Who got the First Impression Rose?

While Jenn Tran — the first Asian-American lead in the history of the Bachelor franchise — told host Jesse Palmer that she felt sparks with multiple men during the premiere of season 21 of The Bachelorette, it looks like there was just one man who outranked the rest.

As true members of Bachelor Nation might know, the First Impression Rose is the first rose of the season, ensuring safety to a single contestant prior to the rose ceremony, usually the man who made the greatest impression on the leading lady from the very beginning. With Jenn’s First Impression Rose coming with the only kiss of the night, it is safe to say that the stakes were at an all-time high for her 25 suitors!

Who was this oh-so lucky First Impression Rose recipient, also locking lips with Jenn during the premiere of season 21 of The Bachelorette? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Sam McKinney got the First Impression Rose

Image via ABC

Sam McKinney — a 27-year-old contractor from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina — received the coveted First Impression Rose. Those who love soaking up all of the spoilers were unsurprised by Jenn’s decision, as this was previously reported by Reality Steve prior to the premiere:

Just landed in Vegas. Here you go…



(SPOILER): Your first impression rose recipient for Jenn’s season?



Sam McKinney. pic.twitter.com/i4a6AkOLLW — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 6, 2024

While Sam McKinney seems like a total catch, will he manage to coast his way to finale night, ultimately popping the question (or not… #IYKYK) to Jenn Tran in the end? Catch brand new episodes of The Bachelorette each and every Monday on ABC to see for yourself, because the remainder of the season is sure to be nothing short of sensational.

After all, that trailer at the end of episode 1 has us on the edge of our seats already!

