Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Images via ABC
Category:
TV

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 21: Who got the First Impression Rose?

After all, he is one lucky man!
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|
Published: Jul 9, 2024 10:39 am

While Jenn Tran — the first Asian-American lead in the history of the Bachelor franchise — told host Jesse Palmer that she felt sparks with multiple men during the premiere of season 21 of The Bachelorette, it looks like there was just one man who outranked the rest.

Recommended Videos

As true members of Bachelor Nation might know, the First Impression Rose is the first rose of the season, ensuring safety to a single contestant prior to the rose ceremony, usually the man who made the greatest impression on the leading lady from the very beginning. With Jenn’s First Impression Rose coming with the only kiss of the night, it is safe to say that the stakes were at an all-time high for her 25 suitors!

Who was this oh-so lucky First Impression Rose recipient, also locking lips with Jenn during the premiere of season 21 of The Bachelorette? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Sam McKinney got the First Impression Rose

Image via ABC

Sam McKinney — a 27-year-old contractor from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina — received the coveted First Impression Rose. Those who love soaking up all of the spoilers were unsurprised by Jenn’s decision, as this was previously reported by Reality Steve prior to the premiere:

While Sam McKinney seems like a total catch, will he manage to coast his way to finale night, ultimately popping the question (or not… #IYKYK) to Jenn Tran in the end? Catch brand new episodes of The Bachelorette each and every Monday on ABC to see for yourself, because the remainder of the season is sure to be nothing short of sensational.

After all, that trailer at the end of episode 1 has us on the edge of our seats already!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Music City, Melanie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism before beginning her career as a music and entertainment journalist. Beginning to write for We Got This Covered in August of 2023, where she primarily serves as a reality TV writer, she has also contributed to Holler, Music Mayhem, Country Now, Country Chord, Celeb Secrets, Celeb Secrets Country and Decider throughout her career thus far. When she is not writing, Melanie enjoys going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite television shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).
twitter Link to melanierooten.godaddysites.com linkedin