Who receives the First Impression Rose on ‘The Bachelorette’ season 21? Reality Steve reveals Jenn Tran’s choice

Warning: This article contains some potential spoilers for The Bachelorette season 21. Scroll at your own risk…

The first Asian-American lead in the history of the Bachelor franchise, Jenn Tran, promises that season 21 of The Bachelorette will be one for the books, and based on how hunky her group of guys looks, we are confident that she will manage to find her perfect match come finale night.

While the show will not premiere until July 8, Reality Steve has been sporadically spoiling season 21 as it has been filming all across the globe, from the first group date of the season — which will feature “men in boxers and thongs” and take place in Australia — the hometown date recipients, the finalists and more.

Most recently, Reality Steve revealed who will receive the coveted First Impression Rose from Jenn on night one, sharing the news via social media today (June 6). For those who are unfamiliar, the First Impression Rose is the first rose of the season, ensuring safety to a single contestant prior to the rose ceremony, typically the man who made the greatest impression on the leading lady from the moment they exited the limo and entered the Bachelor Mansion. As one can assume, it is a huge honor!

Who is the lucky guy that receives the First Impression Rose this time around? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Sam McKinney receives the First Impression Rose on The Bachelorette season 21

(SPOILER): Your first impression rose recipient for Jenn’s season?



Sam McKinney. pic.twitter.com/i4a6AkOLLW — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 6, 2024

According to a post shared by Reality Steve via X (formerly known as Twitter) Sam McKinney — a 27-year-old contractor from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina — receives the coveted First Impression Rose. With his good looks aside, based on his official biography for The Bachelorette shared via ABC, he seems like the total package!

“Sam brightens every room with his dazzling smile. His tattoos and muscles might look tough on the outside, but Sam swears he’s a total softie. He’s always been a relationship guy and says his ultimate dream is to be a loving husband and father. Sam has been in love before and is extremely loyal when it comes to his partner. Cheating is his number one dealbreaker, and he is looking for a partner as loyal as he is. When Sam isn’t working in contracting, he loves riding motorcycles, golfing and watching Sons of Anarchy. For Sam, this journey is all about finding his forever, so here’s hoping he can find that meaningful connection with Jenn.”

It looks like he managed to “find that meaningful connection with Jenn” on night one, but will their love last? To see whether or not Sam and Jenn’s spark ignites into a full blown flame, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 21 each and every Monday on ABC, beginning with the premiere on July 8.

Until then, we will go back to stalking Jenn’s men on social media…

