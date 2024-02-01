Does the First Impression Rose recipient always win ‘The Bachelor?’ Every recipient and where they placed, detailed

When you know, you know!

As avid fans of The Bachelor franchise would know, the coveted First Impression Rose is the first rose of the season, ensuring safety to a single contestant prior to the rose ceremony, typically the woman who happened to make the greatest impression on The Bachelor himself from the moment they exited the limo and entered the Bachelor Mansion.

Recommended Videos

Introduced in season 10, the First Impression Rose has been given to women who ended up having all different kinds of success (or lack thereof) on the show, becoming the villain, becoming the winner, becoming the lead of The Bachelorette, and more.

Which 19 women have received the coveted First Impression Rose, and how did the rest of their journey unfold? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Image via ABC

Season 10: Andy Baldwin gave the First Impression Rose to Stephanie Tipper. She was ultimately eliminated in week 4.

Season 11: Brad Womack gave the First Impression Rose to Jenni Croft. She was the runner up alongside DeAnna Pappas, making Womack the first lead in the history of The Bachelor franchise to reject all of his contestants.

Season 12: Matt Grant gave the First Impression Rose to Amanda Rantuccio. She was ultimately eliminated in week 7.

Season 13: Jason Mesnick gave the First Impression Rose to Nikki Kaapke. She was ultimately eliminated in week 4.

Season 14: Jake Pavelka gave the First Impression Rose to Tenley Molzahn. She was the runner up, falling short to Vienna Girardi in the end.

Image via ABC

Season 15: Brad Womack gave the First Impression Rose to Ashley Spivey. She was ultimately eliminated in week 5.

Season 16: Ben Flajnik gave the First Impression Rose to Lindzi Cox. She was the runner up, falling short to Courtney Robertson in the end.

Season 17: Sean Lowe gave the First Impression Rose to Tierra LiCausi. Despite giving LiCausi the official First Impression Rose, Lowe handed out several other roses during the cocktail party as well. Nonetheless, LiCausi was ultimately eliminated in week 7.

Season 18: Juan Pablo Galavis gave the First Impression Rose to Sharleen Joynt. She ultimately quit in week 7.

Season 19: Chris Soules gave the First Impression Rose to Britt Nilsson. She was ultimately eliminated in week 7.

Image via ABC

Season 20: Ben Higgins gave the First Impression Rose to Olivia Caridi. She was ultimately eliminated in week 6.

Season 21: Nick Viall gave the First Impression Rose to Rachel Lindsay. She was ultimately eliminated in week 9, however, she is the only First Impression Rose recipient to become the lead of The Bachelorette thus far.

Season 22: Arie Luyendyk Jr. gave the First Impression Rose to Chelsea Roy. She was ultimately eliminated in week 6.

Season 23: Colton Underwood gave the First Impression Rose to Hannah Godwin. She was ultimately eliminated in week 9.

Season 24: Peter Weber gave the First Impression Rose to Hannah Sluss. She got engaged to Weber during the finale of the beloved competition series — making history as the only First Impression Rose recipient to actually win — however, their engagement only lasted two months.

Image via ABC

Season 25: Matt James gave the First Impression Rose to Abigail Heringer. She was ultimately eliminated in week 7.

Season 26: Clayton Echard gave the First Impression Rose to Teddi Wright. She was ultimately eliminated in week 7.

Season 27: Zach Shallcross gave the First Impression Rose to Greer Blitzer. During the “After the Final Rose” segment of the finale of The Bachelorette season 19, Shallcross got to meet five women — Brooklyn Willie, Cat Wong, Bailey Brown, Christina Mandrell, and Brianna Thorbourne — and the audience voted for the latter to receive the first rose of the season, prior to Blitzer. Nonetheless, Thorbourne quit in week 3, while Blitzer was ultimately eliminated in week 7.

Season 28: Joey Graziadei gave the First Impression Rose to Lea Cayanan. Given that this season is currently underway, her placement is still to be determined.

To see for yourself whether or not Cayanan steals the heart of the handsome Graziadei, catch brand new episodes of season 28 of The Bachelor Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.