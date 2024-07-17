Reality Steve says someone drops the ‘L word’ in the next ‘Bachelorette’ episode, and it’s not who you’d expect

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for The Bachelorette season 21, episode 3. Scroll at your own risk…

After just two episodes of The Bachelorette season 21, love is already in the air for one of Jenn Tran‘s 15 remaining suitors. Believe it or not, said suitor has had little to no one-on-one time with the leading lady, but he is seemingly head over heels nonetheless!

According to Bachelor Nation blogger Reality Steve — who is infamously known for spoiling even some of the biggest secrets within Bachelor Nation — one of Jenn’s remaining men will tell her that he is falling in love with her during The Bachelorette season 21, episode 3. Needless to say, it’s not who you’d expect…

To find out which contestant is falling in love with Jenn — as well as some other notable details from episode 3 of the beloved competition series — just keep scrolling.

Sam Nejad tells Jenn Tran he’s falling in love with her during The Bachelorette season 21, episode 3

Image via ABC

One of the group dates during episode 3 will consist of 10 guys — Devin Strader, Dylan Buckor, Grant Ellis, John Mitchell, Jonathon Johnson, Marcus Shoberg, Sam McKinney, Sam Nejad, Thomas Nguyen, and Tomas Azzano — learning some NSFW moves from the Thunder Down Under, “a highly interactive and immersive male dance revue with adult themes.”

Judged by Becky and Elly Miles — a pair of sisters who were formerly co-Bachelorettes in Australia — the men will compete in a male stripper competition as a part of the group date. Despite almost all of the contestants “stripping down to their briefs at some point,” Jonathon will ultimately make the greatest impression on Becky and Elly and emerge as victorious, but he is not the man who dropped the “L word” after all.

According to Reality Steve himself, the one and only Sam Nejad is the culprit:

“Sam Nejad was the last guy to perform. He didn’t wear a costume, asked them to cut his mic off, and he talked to Jenn and told her he was falling in love with her.”

Telling the camera during the previous group date — where they famously consumed kangaroo testicles — that he felt like he was falling behind, could this be Sam’s way of getting more screen time and advancing on the hit competition show? While his intentions are questionable (to say the least), this gesture was enough to earn him a rose from Jenn, ultimately sending Hakeem Moulton and Tomas Azzano home, in addition to Aaron Erb’s surprising self-elimination.

Because of this, Jenn will have only 12 men remaining to kick off episode 4, where the group will head to Auckland, New Zealand. With Devin Strader sure to be stirring the pot, episode 4 is gearing up to be jam-packed with juicy drama, just like the previous episodes!

Nonetheless, after securing a spot in her top 12 suitors, are Sam Nejad and Jenn Tran actually a perfect match after all? To see where their relationship goes after his unexpected grand gesture, tune into brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 21 each and every Monday on ABC.

