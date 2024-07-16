Reality Steve says he knows which of Jenn Tran’s boyfriends is leaving ‘The Bachelorette’ early, and we’re not ready

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for The Bachelorette season 21. Scroll at your own risk…

Recommended Videos

As if episodes 1 and 2 of The Bachelorette season 21 did not have enough twists and turns, episode three has an even bigger storm brewing, as one man will sever his connection with the leading lady and leave the beloved competition series once and for all.

Is he crazy? Who wouldn’t want to date the one and only Jenn Tran?

According to Bachelor Nation blogger Reality Steve, this suitor has a good reason for leaving The Bachelorette, and it actually has nothing to do with Jenn. To find out what said reason is — as well as a few other things that will occur within episode 3 of the hit competition show — just keep scrolling…

Aaron Erb will self-eliminate from The Bachelorette season 21

Image via ABC

According to Reality Steve himself, Aaron Erb — the twin brother of Bachelor Nation fan favorite Noah Erb — will self-eliminate from The Bachelorette season 21 in episode 3. Contrary to popular belief, no, it has nothing to do with his feud with Devin Strader…

Shortly after his four-person group date — driving race cars around a professional track alongside Austin Ott, Hakeem Moulton, and Jeremy Simon — Aaron apparently receives a call that changes the course of his Bachelorette journey once and for all:

“At some point after this group date, Aaron Erb eliminates himself because he’s called by flight school back home, and he basically has to leave now or apparently he will not have a chance of getting his pilots license. Heard he’s going to be edited like a hero that he’s leaving the show to fly for our country.”

With Aaron self-eliminating from the beloved competition series, this means that only two men will not receive a rose at the third rose ceremony of the season, as opposed to three. According to Reality Steve once again, said men are Hakeem Moulton and Tomas Azzano.

Because of this, Jenn will have 12 men remaining heading into episode 4: Austin Ott, Devin Strader, Dylan Buckor, Grant Ellis, Jeremy Simon, John Mitchell, Jonathon Johnson, Marcus Shoberg, Sam McKinney, Sam Nejad, Spencer Conley, and Thomas Nguyen.

While Aaron will be greatly missed on our television screens, is Jenn’s perfect match a part of the remaining Bachelorette contestants? While there is no way to know for sure — unless you tune into brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 21 each and every Monday on ABC — our money is on First Impression Rose recipient Sam McKinney. Well, at least we hope so!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy