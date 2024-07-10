Who is Devin on ‘The Bachelorette’ season 21?

The Bachelorette is back with a bang! Season 21 has introduced a new batch of contestants vying for love, and features the gorgeous Jenn Tran as the leading lady. While each and every contestant is easy on the eyes, one of the standout names this season is Devin Strader.

With his charming personality and intriguing background, Devin has quickly become a fan favorite. But who is Devin, and what exactly makes him a noteworthy contestant this season, or a perfect match for Jenn Tran?

Who is Devin Strader?

Born on Jan. 31, 1996, in Rosenberg, Texas, Devin is 28 years old and stands at approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall, towering over Jenn. Devin is an Aquarius, which could make him a great match for 26-year-old Jenn, a Sagittarius born on Nov. 24, 1997. He is a proud alumnus of Louisiana State University, where he graduated in 2019 with a degree in Business Studies. According to his LinkedIn profile, after graduating, he went on to work as the Vice President of Acquisitions at Shark Logistics, LLC.

Career and ambitions

Devin is the owner of F1 Freight Consultants, a freight company he established in Houston, Texas, in March 2023. His company specializes in providing cost-effective transportation and logistics solutions across North America. Before starting his own business, Devin served as Vice President of Logistics at Shark Logistics, LLC, from January 2020 to March 2023. His professional achievements highlight his dedication and entrepreneurial spirit.

Devin’s personality and interests

Despite his busy career, Devin finds time for his personal interests. He has a close relationship with his family, especially his mother, whom he considers his hero. Devin also enjoys running and has participated in a 200-mile relay race with friends. Interestingly, he loves eating shrimp tacos, even though he is allergic to shrimp. Lastly, he is also a dog lover and spends quality time with his dog, Charlie.

What is he looking for in a relationship?

According to his ABC bio, Devin is depicted as “100 percent husband material,” with dreams of continuously surprising his partner with romantic gestures throughout their relationship. When it comes to his ideal long-term partner, he hopes to find someone who is “honest, kind, and embraces his big personality.” He acknowledges that he can be a bit loud and loves to talk.

On The Bachelorette, Devin aims to win Jenn Tran’s heart. He describes himself as a passionate and romantic individual, ready to sweep his future partner off her feet with thoughtful gestures. Devin is looking for a kind, honest woman who appreciates his lively personality. His ultimate goal is to leave the show with Jenn by his side, having found the love of his life.

In a recent Instagram post by The Bachelorette, Devin was asked how he would handle a date with Jenn that was outside of his comfort zone. Devin confidently responded that he would push through the discomfort while also openly sharing his fears and feelings about the situation. This approach highlights his determination and honesty, qualities which have endeared him to many fans. As the show progresses, viewers are eager to see if he will indeed win Jenn’s final rose.

