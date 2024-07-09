‘The Bachelorette’: Jenn Tran’s height, confirmed

The latest season of The Bachelorette just premiered, and this time around America’s heart belongs to Jenn Tran, a 26-year-old physician assistant student originally from Hillsdale, New Jersey. With all of this attention around her, a lot of people are curious: just how tall is Tran? Read on to find out.

Recommended Videos

Filming for the latest season began on March 26 and ended on May 16. Jenn said she wants “really big personality” in a man and someone who can “take it as much as they can dish it.” She loves to laugh and joke around: ““If we just spend the whole night literally making fun of each other, that would be the most ideal night ever.”

Tran is the first Asian American Bachelorette, something momentous in a show that has lately been very diverse. When she was announced by host Jesse Palmer during After the Final Rose, she called the honor “honestly incredible” and said she was “so grateful and so honored.”

She shared that when she was growing up, she didn’t see a lot of Asian people on TV in traditional roles. “Now to be here today sitting in this position being like, ‘I am going to lead my own love story. I am going to be the main character in my story,’ I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring and how many lives I am changing.”

Tran has a Vietnamese background and speaks both English and Vietnamese fluently. Per Fact Profiles, Tran stands at five feet six inches. The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy