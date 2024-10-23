Here’s what really happened to Tiffany on ‘FBI’

CBS’s hit show FBI may be one of many series about the FBI, but it’s one of our favorites. The police procedural series’ plot is driven by its well-written characters like Tiffany Wallace, which makes her exit from the show particularly devastating.

Recommended Videos

Portrayed by Katherine Renee Kane, Tiffany joined the show in season 3 as a replacement for Kristen Chazal. She quickly became an integral part of the team and was a part of major storylines, like her emotional season 6 arc. During that season, Tiffany struggled with guilt after Special Agent Trevor Hobbs was killed while working undercover on her case case. Even after avenging his death and killing Hakim, it was clear the event was incredibly traumatizing for Tiffany.

Still, it came as a surprise when it was announced that Tiffany would be leaving the show during season 7. Part of what makes FBI so entertaining is how attached we’ve grown to the characters and it’s difficult to be invested when cast members come and go. After being on the show for several years, Tiffany’s departure is a difficult one for fans to process even though her exit isn’t that shocking in retrospect.

Why Tiffany was really written out of FBI

Tiffany’s exit from the show makes sense for both her character and the actor portraying her. Kane gave a statement to Deadline shortly after the announcement she’d be leaving the show, saying she was leaving because “it was time to look towards new creative endeavors.” Few actors can pass up the chance to find new and exciting work even if it comes at the expense of a steady job like FBI. As sad as it is that her time playing Tiffany has come to an end, Kane has the right to seek out new opportunities.

And as much as we’re loath to admit it, season 7 was a good spot for Tiffany’s character to leave the team. While there was room for her to do more, her storyline in season 6 was a rollercoaster and Tiffany was understandably traumatized after those events. Is it really so surprising for her to want to quit and find a quieter job?

Season 7 began with Tiffany and the other characters acknowledging it as her last day on the case. During the episode, Tiffany’s partner Stuart Scola is seriously injured which reinforces Tiffany’s decision to leave the job for greener pastures. She reveals that she’s going to move to Georgia and help work with her sister in a cafe. That certainly sounds more chill than fighting terrorists and like a great environment to recover after the events of season 6.

Now that Tiffany’s left, it will be interesting to see how Scola deals with her absence. It was certainly a choice to introduce a potential new partner for Scola in episode two just for her to promptly leave in the same episode. The remaining cast is feeling Tiffany’s absence just as much as the audience is and will find her difficult to replace. FBI confirmed Lisette Olivera will join the cast as Tiffany’s replacement sometime during season 7. Olivera will be playing Syd, a Behavioral Analysis Unit Agent who will work with Scola. While it’s sad to say goodbye to Tiffany, it will be exciting to see Syd and Scola’s dynamic and how Syd fits into this season’s storylines as an agent with little tactical experience.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy