‘FBI’ says goodbye to one beloved fan-favorite character

I’ve got exhilarating and terrible news for fans of FBI. The exhilarating: you finally got to watch your favorite characters back in action again in the season 7 premiere, which aired on CBS on Oct. 15, 2024. The terrible: a character you love has left! Actually, that’s devastating news.

Recommended Videos

With so many popular special agents like Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) on FBI, every episode is a gripping ride and season 7 is looking the exact same… minus one of the best characters. It’s tough to process this news, but let’s be as brave as Maggie and her crew. So, who left FBI, and what was their reason?

Which favorite character left FBI?

Screenshot via CBS

Special Agent Tiffany Wallace left FBI in the season 7 premiere, which is a shocking loss, but not an altogether unexpected one, from a cast standpoint. A few months ago, fans found out Katherine Renee Kane was leaving the series. But no one knew exactly when she would leave, or what would happen to her character.

So, what is Tiffany doing now? She decided to relocate to Georgia, where her sister lives, because she’s still processing the fact that she killed Hakim Siran, a terrorist. Tiffany helped save her partner Stuart Scola (John Boyd) when he got hurt during an investigation. She thought quickly and wrapped her belt around his thigh, which is just one example of her clever and determined nature, which fans will miss.

If you’ve ever left a job before that you adored, you might have felt mixed emotions and it was no doubt bittersweet. In Tiffany’s case, after joining the team in FBI season 3, she had clear skills that made her a brilliant agent. But as is the case with any first responder, such a dangerous, challenging, and frankly terrifying job can wear you down.

Image via CBS

When FBI season 6 premiered on CBS, Kane talked about Tiffany’s difficult experiences while working as an agent. Kane said, “it’s been a little bit difficult for her to manage her emotional ties.” She also mentioned another dark part of Tiffany’s arc: when Hobbs (Roshawn Franklin) died while they were on duty together. Sure, life and death are constant themes on FBI and other procedurals. But Tiffany’s storylines aren’t afraid to get to the dark heart of the matter: there is no true way to get over watching someone die, no matter how good or evil they are.

Characters like Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) on Chicago P.D. and Tiffany on FBI head back to work every day even when they’ve faced some of the hardest challenges anyone could. But you can only take so much, and now Tiffany knows that it’s time for the next part of her life.

Boyd and showrunner Mike Weiss spoke to TV Insider about the experience of wrapping up Tiffany’s time on FBI. Weiss explained that Tiffany didn’t feel better after her “revenge” on Hakim because “It’s not always the easy answer that you’re hoping for.” Boyd also called his scenes with his co-star “a really great emotional goodbye,” particularly when Scola touched Tiffany’s hand. As discussed in this interview, it will be fascinating to see if Scola will become close to another agent now that Tiffany is gone.

FBI fans will miss Tiffany, especially her dynamic with Scola. But, as Tiffany said in one memorable moment, “there’s nothing more dangerous than having a partner who didn’t want to be in the field anymore, but stuck around anyway.”



We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy