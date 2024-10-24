Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Georgia & Mandy's First Marraige
Robert Voets/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Category:
TV
News

‘Young Sheldon’ spinoff free live streams: Where to watch Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage without cable

Jackie Longo
Jackie Longo
|

Published: Oct 23, 2024 09:55 pm

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage may have what it takes to go the distance. According to Nielson data, the Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon spinoff show’s premiere was the most-watched series on television last Thursday, Oct. 17, pulling in 6.56 million viewers, per Forbes.

Recommended Videos
Georgie and Mandy looking concerned and holding a baby on 'Young Sheldon.'
Image via CBS

The scripted series is a direct sequel to Young Sheldon, picking up a few months after the Season 7 finale. It is the third spinoff in the Big Bang Theory franchise.

The show focuses on the marriage of Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister. Fans first met Georgie’s girlfriend, Mandy, in Season 5 of Young Sheldon. You may recall the young couple got pregnant and welcomed their daughter, Constance, at the end of Season 6.

WHERE TO WATCH: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage on Paramount+ (free trial)

In the latest iteration, or Young Sheldon 2.0 as some people are calling it, the young newlyweds and their infant daughter live with Mandy’s parents. They don’t love the situation despite having live-in babysitters. The home is crowded, as Mandy’s adult brother, Conner, also lives there. However, Georgie has somewhat of an out as he spends most of his days working in Jim’s tire shop to save money for his young family’s future.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, including airtimes, cast details, and streaming information.

Where to watch Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

  • Where to stream: Paramount+
  • Premiere Date: October 17, 2024

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage premiered on October 17, 2024. Viewers can stream the show on Paramount+ for free without cable. Each episode is 30 minutes in duration.

‘It’s own identity’

Robert Voets/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Producer Steve Holland talked to Variety about his aspirations for the spinoff show. “It’s always been our hope that this world can continue into the new show. It’s also important to us that this new show gets its own identity and attitude and isn’t just ‘Young Sheldon season 8,'” said Holland.

“We love these actors, and we’ve always thought this is a world where these characters can drop in and make appearances and be a part of it from time to time.”

Holland also discussed the process behind choosing the name Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage for the show. “Names are hard. We were sort of defaulting just calling it ‘Georgie and Mandy,’ which I don’t think was what any of us wanted the final name to be,” he said.

“Chuck (Lorre) had actually pitched ‘Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage’ and it just seemed interesting and a little provocative and kind of funny, and you’re like, ‘Well, what does that mean?’ We all responded to it right off the bat,” he said.

While the name suggests that the series will focus on the young couple and their family raising a baby, Emily Osment, who plays Mandy on the show, told People she has some high hopes for her character this time around.

“It’s hinted in the marriage episode that (Mandy) wants to go back to school, that she maybe wants to have a career, that she doesn’t want to just be a stay-at-home mom, which is how I feel,” she said. “I think that’s such a tremendous thing for mothers to also be working, and I can’t wait to see what they do with that.”

Meet the cast of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

Here is the cast of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage:

  • Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper
  • Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister
  • Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey McAllister
  • Will Sasso as Jim McAllister
  • Dougie Baldwin as Connor McAllister.
  • Jessie Prez as Ruben
Post Tag:
Young Sheldon
We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jackie Longo
Jackie Longo
Jackie Longo is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered who has been covering entertainment, travel, pop culture and politic for over a decade. She has written for a number of outlets including Business Insider, The Sun, Travel+Leisure and ConsumerAffairs. She has a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from West Virginia University and resides in Charlotte, NC. When not writing, Jackie loves spending time with her family, watching reality TV and cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs.
twitter