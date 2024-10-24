‘Young Sheldon’ spinoff free live streams: Where to watch Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage without cable

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage may have what it takes to go the distance. According to Nielson data, the Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon spinoff show’s premiere was the most-watched series on television last Thursday, Oct. 17, pulling in 6.56 million viewers, per Forbes.

Recommended Videos

Image via CBS

The scripted series is a direct sequel to Young Sheldon, picking up a few months after the Season 7 finale. It is the third spinoff in the Big Bang Theory franchise.

The show focuses on the marriage of Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister. Fans first met Georgie’s girlfriend, Mandy, in Season 5 of Young Sheldon. You may recall the young couple got pregnant and welcomed their daughter, Constance, at the end of Season 6.

WHERE TO WATCH: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage on Paramount+ (free trial)

In the latest iteration, or Young Sheldon 2.0 as some people are calling it, the young newlyweds and their infant daughter live with Mandy’s parents. They don’t love the situation despite having live-in babysitters. The home is crowded, as Mandy’s adult brother, Conner, also lives there. However, Georgie has somewhat of an out as he spends most of his days working in Jim’s tire shop to save money for his young family’s future.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, including airtimes, cast details, and streaming information.

Where to stream: Paramount+

Premiere Date: October 17, 2024

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage premiered on October 17, 2024. Viewers can stream the show on Paramount+ for free without cable. Each episode is 30 minutes in duration.

‘It’s own identity’

Robert Voets/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Producer Steve Holland talked to Variety about his aspirations for the spinoff show. “It’s always been our hope that this world can continue into the new show. It’s also important to us that this new show gets its own identity and attitude and isn’t just ‘Young Sheldon season 8,'” said Holland.

“We love these actors, and we’ve always thought this is a world where these characters can drop in and make appearances and be a part of it from time to time.”

Holland also discussed the process behind choosing the name Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage for the show. “Names are hard. We were sort of defaulting just calling it ‘Georgie and Mandy,’ which I don’t think was what any of us wanted the final name to be,” he said.

“Chuck (Lorre) had actually pitched ‘Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage’ and it just seemed interesting and a little provocative and kind of funny, and you’re like, ‘Well, what does that mean?’ We all responded to it right off the bat,” he said.

While the name suggests that the series will focus on the young couple and their family raising a baby, Emily Osment, who plays Mandy on the show, told People she has some high hopes for her character this time around.

“It’s hinted in the marriage episode that (Mandy) wants to go back to school, that she maybe wants to have a career, that she doesn’t want to just be a stay-at-home mom, which is how I feel,” she said. “I think that’s such a tremendous thing for mothers to also be working, and I can’t wait to see what they do with that.”

Meet the cast of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

Here is the cast of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage:

Montana Jordan as Georgie Cooper

Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister

Rachel Bay Jones as Audrey McAllister

Will Sasso as Jim McAllister

Dougie Baldwin as Connor McAllister.

Jessie Prez as Ruben

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy