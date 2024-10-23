‘My black heart is happy’: ‘Wednesday’ season 2 isn’t even out yet, but it looks like Netflix is already kooking up a third

Netflix’s recent crowd-pleaser, Wednesday has not been without its controversies. Nonetheless, fans can gear up for some exciting news from the television series.

According to productionlist.com from the Film and Television Industry Alliance, season 3 of Wednesday is currently in pre-production. This comes as a shock to many considering the second season has not even aired yet.

My black heart is happy! pic.twitter.com/1uZXXZaEdu — Hey, It's John Wayne (@mlposts) October 23, 2024

Wednesday season 3 will allegedly start filming as of November 30, 2025, in Wicklow, Ireland. The following synopsis has been revealed for the new season:

Set at the Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago, all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

This plot could apply to season 2 as well as 3, but doesn’t stop fans from getting excited.

Wednesday has had a troubled history

In many ways, Wednesday was a return to form for Netflix. With Stranger Things on its way out, the series is a supernatural leaning story with an intriguing female presence — all united with Tim Roth’s spooky aesthetic. But while the investigation of strange happenings in a small town that feels close to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Wednesday quickly lost favor because of controversies.

The biggest was Percy Hynes White being dropped from season 2. The actor played Xavier in season 1 and was a competitor for Wednesday’s dark heart. The season revolves around Wednesday’s (Jenna Ortega) vacillation between posh Xavier and a local boy, Tyler (Hunter Doohan). The boys each represented contradictory qualities that Wednesday gravitates toward. Tyler is a seemingly normal human boy who just wants to get to know her, while Xavier is a supernatural teen who can most identify with Wednesday’s strangeness. Wednesday’s suspicion that either of them could be the murderer haunting Nevermore Academy makes things even more complicated.

It turns out that the predator was Tyler, in a surprising turn of events. The end of the season sets up Xavier and Wednesday’s burgeoning relationship. But since allegations against White came to light, the actor is confirmed to not be returning. This certainly puts Wednesday’s love life in jeopardy, but this is only one of the challenges surrounding the production. Ortega also received some heat for her behavior during season 1.

Ortega called into question some of the choices surrounding her character regarding the love triangle. Many writers in the industry were appalled at her behavior, stating she was overstepping her bounds. Wednesday writers broke their silence on the situation with grace, stating that these situations are bound to happen. Another way to look at it is that Ortega wasn’t overstepping, but advocating for her character. There is something positive about a young woman feeling empowered to speak her mind in a male-dominated industry without fear of being branded as “difficult.”

Regardless, season 2 has a lot riding on it. The love triangle from season 1 isn’t the entire reason why fans will be returning. Wednesday has the strength of a unique lead, as well as many supporting characters that can contribute to a successful season. Wednesday season 2 is slated to release on Netflix in 2025.

