Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image via The Bachelorette/Facebook
Category:
TV

‘That was probably the most useful bit of advice’: ‘Bachelorette’ hopeful Thomas N. reveals which Bachelor Nation alum gave him the perfect pre-show pep talk

Well, the pre-show pep talk wasn't perfect...
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|

Published: Jul 16, 2024 11:28 am

Based on how he treated Jenn Tran, Devin Strader, and the rest of his fellow suitors yesterday — seemingly starting drama out of thin air — fans of the Bachelor franchise would have never been able to guess that Thomas Nguyen got a pep talk from a Bachelor Nation alum before beginning his journey on season 21 of The Bachelorette.

Recommended Videos

Speaking to a longtime friend of his — who doubles as a Bachelorette finalist and a two-time Bachelor in Paradise contestant — we thought Thomas would know better than to stir the pot!

Who was said Bachelor Nation alum, and what advice did he give Thomas? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Thomas Nguyen is longtime friends with Robby Hayes

Images via ABC

Heading into season 21 of The Bachelorette, Thomas explained on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast — hosted by Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt — that he “felt like [he] had a little bit of a leg up” on his competition due to his relationship with Robby:

“My brother swam with Robby Hayes from JoJo’s season of The Bachelorette. They went to college together, and I swam with Robby’s younger brothers. When this came up, I called Robby and asked what I could expect. He was like, ‘Have no expectations. Don’t go into it thinking you will know what to do because you won’t.’ That was probably the most useful bit of advice.”

For those who are unfamiliar with Robby, he was the runner up on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016, where JoJo Fletcher chose her now-husband Jordan Rodgers instead come finale night. He then returned to our television screens for seasons 4 and 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017 and 2018, respectively, where he pursued connections with Bachelor Nation beauties like Amanda Stanton and Shushanna Mkrtychyan. With neither of said relationships working out, Robby appears to still be single in 2024, but he is just as attractive as when he made his television debut almost a decade ago. Hubba hubba!

Nonetheless, will Thomas Nguyen have better luck than Robby Hayes, ultimately stealing the heart of the one and only Jenn Tran in the end? While we definitely don’t think so based on his behavior last night, we will be tuning into ABC each and every Monday for brand new episodes of season 21 of The Bachelorette to see for ourselves.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Music City, Melanie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism before beginning her career as a music and entertainment journalist. Beginning to write for We Got This Covered in August of 2023, where she primarily serves as a reality TV writer, she has also contributed to Holler, Music Mayhem, Country Now, Country Chord, Celeb Secrets, Celeb Secrets Country and Decider throughout her career thus far. When she is not writing, Melanie enjoys going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite television shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).
twitter Link to melanierooten.godaddysites.com linkedin