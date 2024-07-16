Image Credit: Disney
The Bachelorette Jenn Tran in Australia
Image via ABC/Facebook
So, um, did Jenn Tran and her suitors really eat kangaroo testicles on ‘The Bachelorette?’

Published: Jul 16, 2024 03:09 pm

If you are a longtime fan of the Bachelor franchise (such as myself), you know that the beloved competition series is no stranger to making contestants do wild and wacky things on group dates. We all remember the face-slapping sausage date on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor… right?

Now, Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette has followed suit, with the first group date of the season forcing her suitors to eat kangaroo testicles. Yup, you read that right… KANGAROO TESTICLES.

Yes, Jenn and her suitors really ate kangaroo testicles

Leaving the mansion and heading down under, Aaron Erb, Brian Autz, Devin Strader, Grant Ellis, Jeremy Simon, Jonathon Johnson, Sam Nejad, and Marvin Goodly were a part of the first group date of the season in Melbourne, Australia, where they met up with Jenn to roam around Queen Victoria Market. Beginning with vegemite tasting — with Grant describing the flavor as “soy sauce peanut butter” — the men then cleansed their palate with some “dessert oyster shots,” featuring an extra special surprise.

It wasn’t until after the men took the shots that they were told the “dessert oyster shots” consisted of a local Australian whiskey with a kangaroo testicle inside. How wild (and disgusting) is that?

Naturally, fans of The Bachelorette had some choice words for the producers, sharing their true thoughts on the situation via X.

“Kangaroo testicles? Hell no. #TheBachelorette”

“I lived in Australia for 6 months. Guess how many times I did shots with kangaroo balls in them? #TheBachelorette”

“Aussie: “Those are kangaroos testicles.” Maybe they shouldn’t eat these things on a date… when they are gonna kiss 🤢”

Already whipping out the kangaroo testicles in episode 2, who knows what the rest of The Bachelorette season 21 has in store! If the first two episodes are anything to go by, we are certain that it will be jam-packed with juicy drama, but the only way to find out for sure is to tune into ABC every Monday for brand-new episodes.

