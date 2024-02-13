Was the face-slapping sausage date on ‘The Bachelor’ season 28 the most risqué in the history of the show?

ABC really went there with this one...

Lexi Young, Maria Georgas, and Sydney Gordon really lucked out, embarking on a one-on-one date and a two-on-one date instead of the humiliating group date that episode 4 of The Bachelor entailed.

Taking a trip to Malta, the other 12 women — Kelsey Anderson, Autumn Waggoner, Jess Edwards, Daisy Kent, Rachel Nance, Allison Hollinger, Kelsey Toussant, Lea Cayanan, Katelyn DeBacker, Madina Alam, Jenn Tran, and Edwina Dorbor — were forced to participate in a group date that was deemed rather “degrading.” On said group date, the women fought for their knight in shining armor in a sword battle, dressing up in medieval-themed attire — but things quickly took a turn for the wurst (no pun intended) when sausages entered the picture…

To win extra time with Joey, the women were challenged to catch a “wet and juicy” sausage in their mouths without using their hands, all while it spun around in the sky, ultimately smacking the women in the face and flooding our television screens with slow motion shots of the open-mouthed ladies.

“My mom watches this,” First Impression Rose recipient Lea Cayanan shared with the camera, seemingly nervous about the implications that this challenge had associated with it.

Because of the awkwardness and embarrassment that some of these contestants felt on this face-slapping sausage date, several viewers took to X — formerly known as Twitter — to share their thoughts, with many individuals stunned that the producers would even plan something like this for the final 15.

“Come on now, why we gotta make these girls stoop to this level just to make out with a man with sausage breath 😩 Yosef’s daughter is watching #TheBachelor” “Am I the only one that found that sausage challenge incredibly degrading? Bachelor producers are hitting a new low #TheBachelor” “This ‘catch the sausage in your mouth’ bit on The Bachelor is some of the most degrading s**t i’ve ever seen #TheBachelor” “Producer with a sausage fetish challenge #Bachelor #TheBachelor” “What percentage of producers are flat out sociopaths? The level of manipulation on the show to create drama with these women is out of control. The sausage thing was over the line. #BachelorABC #BachelorNation #Bachelor”

While fans of The Bachelor franchise were outraged by this group date, it is not the worst one that Bachelor Nation has seen, with a specific group date back in 2016 taking the cake. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

While it might not have come from The Bachelor, the raunchiest date in the history of The Bachelor franchise came from season 12 of The Bachelorette, where JoJo Fletcher served as the leading lady.

JoJo really got to know her men — probably more than she even needed to — on one of the group dates this season, when they took the stage to tell their most intimate sex stories in a risqué rendition of a stand up comedy set.

“It’s kind of like stand up comedy meets improv meets ‘Tell the most embarrassing story you have about yourself,'” Bachelor In Paradise bartender Wells Adams shared at the time — back when he was one of the men fighting for JoJo’s heart on The Bachelorette — seemingly hesitant to take the stage.

Nonetheless, viewers were stunned that content like this aired on ABC, with little to no censorship besides curse words. As a whole, the group date was extremely hard to watch, arguably serving as the raunchiest date in the history of The Bachelor franchise, and also the most cringe-worthy. Yikes!

While Joey’s group date implied something NSFW, JoJo’s group date had her men explicitly detailing some rather risqué content, but which one was worse? That is all a matter of interpretation…

Nonetheless, with only 15 women remaining, who will end up being the perfect match (no pun intended) for tennis professional Joey? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the next day on Hulu.

According to Reality Steve, the remainder of season 28 is certain to knock your socks off.