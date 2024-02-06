When does Maria Georgas go home on ‘The Bachelor?’

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for season 28 of The Bachelor. Scroll at your own risk…

Season 28 of The Bachelor is seemingly consumed by the feud between Sydney Gordon and Maria Georgas, leaving fans of The Bachelor franchise wondering when these two women will be eliminated. After all, viewers, contestants, and even Joey Graziadei himself are sick and tired of all the drama…

For those who are unfamiliar with what is going on between Sydney (28) and Maria (29), the beef began in episode 2 when Madina (31) admitted that her connection with Joey (28) felt awkward due to their three-year age gap. While Madina was battling insecurities about her age, Maria was accused of invalidating her feelings by arguing that 31 is not “old” by any means — especially since Maria is simply two years younger than Madina — sharing her true thoughts with her fellow contestants.

Because of this, Sydney — who is best friends with Madina — told Joey, as well as the rest of his hopefuls, that Maria was talking smack about the other ladies within the Bachelor Mansion, throwing around words like “bullying” and “attacking.” Given that Joey wants to get to the bottom of the beef, Sydney and Maria are seemingly sent on an oh-so awkward two-on-one date in episode 4, leaving fans of the franchise with just one burning question: Which one will get the boot?

Given that a majority of Bachelor Nation is on her side, our fingers are crossed that it is not Maria…

While she manages to make it through the two-on-one date — with Joey choosing to save her over Sydney — Maria is ultimately eliminated after her hometown date, meaning that she makes it to the final four of the beloved competition series.

According to Reality Steve, Joey Graziadei will visit Minnesota with Daisy Kent, Louisiana with Kelsey Anderson, Hawaii with Rachel Nance, and Canada with Maria Georgas as his four hometown dates this season, however, after meeting all four families, Maria Georgas will ultimately fail to receive a rose at the rose ceremony.

With Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance serving as the final three, which individual will secure the final rose, as well as a stunning Neil Lane sparkler? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.

If you could not tell already, the remainder of season 28 is definitely going to be jam-packed with juicy drama!