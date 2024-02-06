When does Sydney Gordon go home on ‘The Bachelor?’

A storm has been brewing between her and Maria, but when does Sydney finally get the boot?

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for season 28 of The Bachelor. Scroll at your own risk…

If you’ve been keeping up with season 28 of The Bachelor, then you know that the drama between Sydney Gordon and Maria Georgas has been consuming our television screens 24/7. Given that a majority of viewers are siding with the latter, members of Bachelor Nation have been left with just one burning question: when will professional pot-stirrer Sydney get sent home?

For those who are unfamiliar with the feud between Sydney (28) and Maria (29), it all started when Madina Alam (31) determined that her connection with Joey Graziadei (28) was not as advanced as the other contestants due to their three-year age gap. Maria was caught invalidating her feelings — talking smack about Madina to the other women within the Bachelor Mansion — which is when Sydney decided to intervene. Throwing around words like “bullying” and “attacking,” Sydney told the rest of the Joey hopefuls — as well as the Bachelor himself — that Maria was saying unkind things about some of the other women, something that seemingly extends into episode 4.

As teased in the trailer for next week, the drama between Sydney and Maria continues to escalate — causing the pair to embark on an oh-so awkward two-on-one date in order to squash the beef once and for all — but who is Joey going to ultimately boot?

When is Sydney Gordon sent home?

Screengrab via ABC

According to Reality Steve, Sydney is sent home after the two-on-one date that airs during episode 4, allowing Maria to see another day on the show. While the Bachelor soothsayer failed to dive into the specifics, Steve did say that “Joey believed Maria over Sydney, so Sydney was eliminated.” Does this mean the Rhode Island resident could make her Bachelor Nation return on season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise? Only time will tell, but if we know these producers like we think we do, the answer will be a resounding yes.

While Sydney might come and go in a flash, there are still 14 other contestants fighting for Joey’s heart. To see who ultimately steals it, tune into ABC on Mondays for brand new episodes of The Bachelor or stream them the next day on Hulu.