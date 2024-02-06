Who is in the wrong: Sydney Gordon or Maria Georgas? ‘The Bachelor’ beef, explained

From Madina Alam to Sydney Gordon to Maria Georgas, the drama on The Bachelor season 28 might just be the dumbest feud in franchise history…

What might just be the silliest conflict in the history of the beloved competition series began in episode 2, when Madina (31) believed she was being isolated from The Bachelor himself — 28-year-old Joey Graziadei — due to their age gap. Feeling rather insecure, Maria (29) caught wind of how Madina had been feeling, blabbing to the whole house that she is not old by any means, seemingly invalidating her emotions.

From this point forward, Madina surprisingly faded into the background, as Sydney (28) took it upon herself to confront Maria — as well as share with all of the women living in the Bachelor Mansion — that Maria was (for lack of a better phrase) talking s**t about her best friend in the house, Madina.

Sooner than they know it, one thing led to another — with the words “bullying” and “attacking” being thrown around — and Joey found himself consumed by this conflict. Naturally, this drama was extended into episode 3, and based on the trailer for next week, seemingly extended into episode 4 as well.

While both women are in the wrong — with Maria talking s**t and Sydney getting involved in someone else’s business — who are fans of The Bachelor franchise siding with when it comes to this feud? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Sydney: "She called me embarrassing, weird, and dumb."

Bachelor Nation knowing full well Maria never said those things#TheBachelor #Bachelor https://t.co/IBMD6Ks77S — Henry Chang 🥨 (@t_witlessHen18) February 6, 2024

I gotta hand it to Sydney, I’ve never seen someone create more drama out of less material in my entire life #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/sAF9Wpv9xm — TheBachBabes (@TheBachBabes) February 6, 2024

According to avid The Bachelor viewers via X (formerly known as Twitter), Sydney is blowing things out of proportion, seemingly siding with Maria and even deeming her to be a “girl’s girl” despite the drama.

“Someone who deserved better last night on #TheBachelor 💋 A bad b***h slay Maria!” “Maria for Bachelorette for the ultimate revenge on Sydney. It’s only fair #TheBachelor” “I wish one of these girls would LEGITIMATELY stand up for Maria because this s**t is absolutely BONKERS #TheBachelor” “‘If you like her, there’s NO WAY you can like me!’ This is a Maria stan account!!!! #TheBachelor” “Raise your hand if your team Maria #TheBachelor #BachelorNation”

Despite the drama, could either Sydney Gordon or Maria Georgas be the perfect match for this tennis professional? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor season 28 Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.

With a two-on-one date on the horizon, things are starting to heat up…