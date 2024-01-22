What is ‘The Bachelor’ star Joey Graziadei’s age, birthday, and star sign?

The Bachelor is back and better than ever, with the kind, charming, and (of course) handsome Joey Graziadei ready to sweep women from all across America off of their feet for the second time, this time as the lead of season 28 of the beloved competition series.

Recommended Videos

For those who have not yet marked their calendars, The Bachelor season 28 will kick off on Monday (January 22). With the premiere just hours away, fans of the franchise have dozens and dozens of questions regarding The Bachelor himself, covering all different aspects of his life beyond our television screens: his type, his height, his hometown, and more.

One of the most frequently asked questions has to do with his age, with fans of the franchise wondering his age, his birthday, and his star sign. Fortunately, we got you covered on all things Joey Graziadei.

Photo via ABC

Joey Graziadei was born on May 24, 1995 in Royersford, Pennsylvania. Because of this, Joey is 28 years old heading into the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor.

Being born on May 24, 1995, the Pennsylvania native’s star sign is Gemini, which is described by Birthday Details as someone who “makes very loyal friends. They’re happy to chat with almost anyone they meet and they’re affectionate by nature” — given how much of a sweetheart Joey was during his first stint within Bachelor Nation, he might as well be the poster child for Geminis all across the globe!

Said to be the least compatible with Virgos and Pisces and the most compatible with Libras, Leos, Aquarius, and Aries, our fingers are crossed that this tennis professional‘s perfect match (no pun intended) is one of the latter. According to Reality Steve, Joey supposedly ends up with a Virgo, but we wish the two lovebirds nothing but the best nonetheless…

To watch a whopping 32 women fight for Joey Graziadei, tune into ABC on January 22 to catch the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu — it is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!