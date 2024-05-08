A ‘Golden Bachelorette’ frontrunner is out of the running after meeting her dream man at Marshalls

While the announcement of the inaugural Golden Bachelorette is inevitably inching closer and closer — with Bachelor Nation advocating for individuals like Leslie Fhima, Joan Vassos, or Ellen Goltzer to serve as the leading lady — one fan favorite from The Golden Bachelor and frontrunner for the Golden Bachelorette is officially out of the running.

Recommended Videos

You heard it here, folks. Susan Noles has a brand new boo!

Hosting the Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour podcast alongside her bestie — fellow The Golden Bachelor contestant and ASKN girl gang member, Kathy Swarts — the pair dished about Susan meeting her dream man at Marshalls in a joint interview with PEOPLE. Keep scrolling for all the the juicy details…

When asked about her relationship status — likely leading to the question of whether or not she will be the Golden Bachelorette — Susan spilled about the man she met at Marshalls, who she has been dating post-show after he asked for a selfie.

“He bought a new home and he was going to get some things he needed, and he asked to take a selfie… I can’t go grocery shopping without somebody recognizing me, and this is Philly, the City of Brotherly Love. We all know everybody here.”

While she will not be the Golden Bachelorette — continuing to get to know the man she met at Marshalls instead — Susan admitted that she would love to make an appearance on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette, even if it was to offer advice like she did to Rachel Nance on The Bachelor season 28.

Although she has a brand new boo, Susan and Kathy could not help but gush about two of their celebrity crushes, Bradley Cooper and Matthew McConaughey, as well, hoping that they make an appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour podcast someday. “Matthew, if you’re listening, you and I live about three miles apart… We won’t embarrass you,” Kathy, the Texas native, exclaimed.

With Susan officially out of the running, who will actually be the Golden Bachelorette? Well, it looks like Kathy is out of the running too, seemingly confirming in the same interview with PEOPLE that she is not the leading lady, however, she would be open to some “sloppy seconds.” She is willing to do whatever it takes to find lasting love!

“I want all the rejects… I’m willing to take sloppy seconds.”

For updates regarding the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette, be sure to keep up with the beloved competition series on social media so you do not miss a thing. We have a feeling that some super exciting announcements are on the horizon, but we will just have to wait and see for ourselves…

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more