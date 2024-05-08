Image via ABC
Category:
TV

‘Claim To Fame’ season 3: Here’s everything we know so far

We seriously cannot contain our excitement!
Melanie Rooten
Melanie Rooten
|
Published: May 8, 2024 12:49 pm

With two seasons of Claim to Fame in the books, the hit competition show is seriously fun for the whole family, with Gabriel Cannon — whose celebrity relative is the one and only Nick Cannon — taking home the $100,000 cash prize at the end of season 2.

Recommended Videos

For those who are unfamiliar with the beloved competition series, Claim To Fame — hosted by Kevin and Franklin “Frankie” Jonas — “challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family members’ shadows and live together under one roof, concealing their identities and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune. They compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination and winning the coveted $100,000 prize.”

Claim To Fame was confirmed for a third season long ago, and after months and months of waiting, we finally have some further updates.

When does Claim To Fame season 3 premiere?
Who are hosts of Claim To Fame season 3?
Who is the cast of Claim To Fame season 3?

Fortunately, we got you covered with the answers to all of your burning questions. Keep scrolling for everything we know so far…

Claim To Fame season 3 premiere date

Image via ABC

It was announced via Instagram that Claim To Fame season 3 would return to our television screens on July 10, airing weekly on ABC:

“The stars (relatives) have aligned 🌟 #ClaimToFame will be back for another season Wednesday, July 10 on ABC and streaming on Hulu!”

Naturally, fans of the hit competition show seriously cannot contain their excitement — as well as former contestants — taking to the comment section of the post to express their enthusiasm:

Chris Osmond: “Oh this is gonna be goooooood”

Hugo Wentzel: “I’m comin’ back 😈😈 LMFAOOOOOO”

Logan Crosby: “TURN ME THE HELL UPPPPP”

Claim To Fame season 3 hosts

Image via ABC

Said Instagram post featured an image of Kevin and Franklin “Frankie” Jonas, leaving viewers to assume that both individuals will reprise their roles as the hosts of the beloved competition series. With Kevin opting out of quite a few episodes in season 2 due to his complex touring schedule with the Jonas Brothers, our fingers are crossed that he is back full time for season 3!

Claim To Fame season 3 cast

Image via ABC

The cast has yet to be announced for season 3, but with the relatives of A-list celebrities like Dolly Parton, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Tom Hanks, and others being a part of season 2, it is safe to say that the upcoming cast will be equally as spectacular. As always, we will update this article accordingly as soon as the cast is officially announced, but until then, we recommend keeping up with both ABC and Claim To Fame on social media for updates.

Regardless, season 3 of Claim To Fame is sure to be a good one!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Perfect Match’: Are Georgia Hassarati and Dom Gabriel still together?
Category: TV
TV
‘Perfect Match’: Are Georgia Hassarati and Dom Gabriel still together?
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten May 8, 2024
Read Article Is the ‘Friday the 13th’ prequel series getting canceled? The rumor, explained
Jason Friday the 13th Part 2
Category: TV
TV
Is the ‘Friday the 13th’ prequel series getting canceled? The rumor, explained
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 8, 2024
Read Article What did Percy Hynes White say after being dropped from ‘Wednesday’ season 2?
Percy Hynes White and Jenna Ortega in 'Wednesday'
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
What did Percy Hynes White say after being dropped from ‘Wednesday’ season 2?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 8, 2024
Read Article What episode is the shooting in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?
Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in her scrubs at the hospital on Grey's Anatomy
Category: TV
TV
What episode is the shooting in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras May 8, 2024
Read Article Does Homelander die in ‘The Boys’ comic?
the boys homelander
Category: Comic Books
Comic Books
TV
TV
Does Homelander die in ‘The Boys’ comic?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins May 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Perfect Match’: Are Georgia Hassarati and Dom Gabriel still together?
Category: TV
TV
‘Perfect Match’: Are Georgia Hassarati and Dom Gabriel still together?
Melanie Rooten Melanie Rooten May 8, 2024
Read Article Is the ‘Friday the 13th’ prequel series getting canceled? The rumor, explained
Jason Friday the 13th Part 2
Category: TV
TV
Is the ‘Friday the 13th’ prequel series getting canceled? The rumor, explained
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 8, 2024
Read Article What did Percy Hynes White say after being dropped from ‘Wednesday’ season 2?
Percy Hynes White and Jenna Ortega in 'Wednesday'
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
What did Percy Hynes White say after being dropped from ‘Wednesday’ season 2?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 8, 2024
Read Article What episode is the shooting in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?
Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in her scrubs at the hospital on Grey's Anatomy
Category: TV
TV
What episode is the shooting in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?
Aya Tsintziras Aya Tsintziras May 8, 2024
Read Article Does Homelander die in ‘The Boys’ comic?
the boys homelander
Category: Comic Books
Comic Books
TV
TV
Does Homelander die in ‘The Boys’ comic?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins May 8, 2024
Author
Melanie Rooten
Originally from Southern California and currently residing in Music City, Melanie graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a BA in Journalism before beginning her career as a music and entertainment journalist. Beginning to write for We Got This Covered in August of 2023, where she primarily serves as a reality TV writer, she has also contributed to Holler, Music Mayhem, Country Now, Country Chord, Celeb Secrets, Celeb Secrets Country and Decider throughout her career thus far. When she is not writing, Melanie enjoys going to concerts and music festivals, binging her favorite television shows, spending time with her friends and family and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners (of course).