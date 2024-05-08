‘Claim To Fame’ season 3: Here’s everything we know so far

With two seasons of Claim to Fame in the books, the hit competition show is seriously fun for the whole family, with Gabriel Cannon — whose celebrity relative is the one and only Nick Cannon — taking home the $100,000 cash prize at the end of season 2.

For those who are unfamiliar with the beloved competition series, Claim To Fame — hosted by Kevin and Franklin “Frankie” Jonas — “challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family members’ shadows and live together under one roof, concealing their identities and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune. They compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination and winning the coveted $100,000 prize.”

Claim To Fame was confirmed for a third season long ago, and after months and months of waiting, we finally have some further updates.

When does Claim To Fame season 3 premiere?

Who are hosts of Claim To Fame season 3?

Who is the cast of Claim To Fame season 3?

It was announced via Instagram that Claim To Fame season 3 would return to our television screens on July 10, airing weekly on ABC:

“The stars (relatives) have aligned 🌟 #ClaimToFame will be back for another season Wednesday, July 10 on ABC and streaming on Hulu!”

Naturally, fans of the hit competition show seriously cannot contain their excitement — as well as former contestants — taking to the comment section of the post to express their enthusiasm:

Chris Osmond: “Oh this is gonna be goooooood” Hugo Wentzel: “I’m comin’ back 😈😈 LMFAOOOOOO” Logan Crosby: “TURN ME THE HELL UPPPPP”

Claim To Fame season 3 hosts

Said Instagram post featured an image of Kevin and Franklin “Frankie” Jonas, leaving viewers to assume that both individuals will reprise their roles as the hosts of the beloved competition series. With Kevin opting out of quite a few episodes in season 2 due to his complex touring schedule with the Jonas Brothers, our fingers are crossed that he is back full time for season 3!

Claim To Fame season 3 cast

The cast has yet to be announced for season 3, but with the relatives of A-list celebrities like Dolly Parton, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Tom Hanks, and others being a part of season 2, it is safe to say that the upcoming cast will be equally as spectacular. As always, we will update this article accordingly as soon as the cast is officially announced, but until then, we recommend keeping up with both ABC and Claim To Fame on social media for updates.

Regardless, season 3 of Claim To Fame is sure to be a good one!

