Did she steal his heart on day one and will she receive that coveted final rose?

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for season 28 of The Bachelor.

With a set of secret sisters, a woman whom he has already met, a Miami Dolphins cheerleader, and more fighting for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei on The Bachelor — marking the most hopefuls in the history of the franchise at 32 – only one woman made a strong enough impression to secure the coveted First Impression Rose.

After a noble choice by the contestant, the one and only Lea Cayanan became the recipient of the coveted First Impression Rose, but what did this decision entail exactly?

When Joey Graziadei was announced as the lead of The Bachelor on August 21 — during the “After The Final Rose” special for season 20 of The Bachelorette — he got to meet one lucky lady that fateful night. This woman was Lea Cayanan herself, who received a mysterious envelope to open as soon as she enters the Bachelor Mansion. Upon opening said envelope on Jan. 22 there was a note that granted Lea “the power to steal a one-on-one date from someone else at any time before hometowns,” causing her to erupt in tears.

“I want to feel excited. A one-on-one date is so important, but like, it’s going to have to come at the expense of someone else, and like, all of the girls in there are so wonderful,” she shared with the camera, before making a very noble choice. After admitting to the rest of the contestants, “I just want to do what feels right in my heart,” Lea tossed the note into the fire, throwing away her advantage once and for all.

Saying that this decision was a perfect example of the kind of person Lea is, Joey offered her the coveted First Impression Rose before locking lips with the 23-year-old, but where do things go from here?

Who is Lea Cayanan?

Born and raised in Hawaii, Lea Cayanan attended Gonzaga University from 2018 to 2022, enrolling at the University of Arizona shortly after graduation to pursue a Master of Business Administration. With her education aside, the 23-year-old works as an Operator Territory Manager at PepsiCo, now living in California. From Hawaii to Washington to Arizona and beyond, Lea is truly a globetrotter!

When she is off the clock, Lea considers herself a “cliff diving enthusiast” who adores the beach, canoeing, hiking, painting, and more. She also plays the flute, and dreams of teaching others music someday.

As far as relationships go, Lea admitted to ABC that she takes love very seriously. If Joey were to pop the question during the finale of The Bachelor season 28, Lea would definitely be on board, but will the opportunity present itself?

Does Lea Cayanan end up getting engaged to Joey Grazaidei?

No, Lea Cayanan does not end up getting engaged to Joey Graziadei. According to Reality Steve, it will come down to Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent and the Pennsylvania native will ultimately propose to the latter.

After reporting that Joey gives Daisy Kent the final rose and that the two lovebirds are engaged as of January 2024 — he elaborated:

“Just like every season, people will question, people will doubt, and contestants will post stuff on social media to throw fans off. It happens every season and this one will be no different, but come finale night, this is what you’ll see. Joey and Daisy got engaged in Tulum, Mexico at the end of the season. Obviously the finale won’t air until mid-March, so who knows what can happen in the next four months, but this is how the season ended.”

While we are devastated that Lea Cayanan does not find love on The Bachelor, our fingers are crossed that she becomes the lead of season 21 of The Bachelorette! Nonetheless, to watch the love story between Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent unfold, catch brand new episodes of the beloved competition series on Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.