‘The Bachelorette’: 3 men Jenn Tran NEEDS to consider marrying and 3 she should drop like steaming-hot potatoes

With only seven suitors left after episode 5 — Devin Strader, Marcus Shoberg, Jeremy Simon, Jonathon Johnson, Sam McKinney, Grant Ellis, and Spencer Conley — The Bachelorette season 21 is getting down to the wire. With an engagement (or perhaps no engagement?) on the horizon, leading lady Jenn Tran has some serious decisions to make, but IMO, there are only a few men left on the show that are true husband material…

With some men being overly sexual, some men being overly suave, and some men being straight up snoozefests, which of her boyfriends should she consider marrying, and which of her boyfriends should she sack at the forthcoming rose ceremonies? After watching the seven remaining suitors closely all season long, here’s what we have to say:

Husband Material — Jonathon Johnson

IMO, Jonathon Johnson is the best option for Jenn out of her seven remaining suitors, despite having a rather unique — for lack of a better word — limo entrance on night one. After their one-on-one date during last night’s (August 5) episode, the pair proved that they are the perfect combination of silly and serious. From frolicking in a field and playing a game of hide-and-seek to having some serious conversations come dinnertime, the duality of Jonathon is truly to-die-for. ABC, if Jenn doesn’t end up with him, we would be happy to take him off of her hands!

Husband Material — Marcus Shoberg

Sexy, strong, and smart, Marcus Shoberg is seemingly the full package for any woman in America, especially Jenn. Not only is Marcus a military veteran AND an alum of Harvard University, but he is looking for a “kind, honest, humble woman” — according to his official Bachelorette biography — and the New Jersey native naturally fits the bill. With chemistry that is undeniable, he might just be the perfect man to pop the question to Jenn at the end of The Bachelorette season 21, but only time will tell what actually happens…

Husband Material — Spencer Conley

Spencer Conley is as sweet as can be, consistently putting Jenn first each and every time that they are together, whether it be a group date or a one-on-one date. It is clear that the trials and tribulations of his past relationship have shaped him into the man that he is today, and we have no doubt that he is husband material, ready for a long, prosperous life with Jenn as his wife. Plus, how wholesome is working as a pet portrait entrepreneur? We just cannot get enough of Spencer!

NOT Husband Material — Sam McKinney

Do we even need to explain this one? Not only is Sam McKinney a pot-stirrer — notably beefing with Devin Strader — but he has also proven time and time again that he is far too physical with Jenn, as well as someone that hardly takes her feelings into consideration. We all remember their one-on-one date on top of the skyscraper, where he joked that he would PUSH Jenn off of the building, right? Receiving the coveted First Impression Rose, Sam M. seriously went from a fan-favorite to a walking ick, and we now know that he is NOT husband material whatsoever.

NOT Husband Material — Grant Ellis

This might be a controversial choice, but Grant Ellis is wayyyy too smooth and suave for our liking, giving some major f**kboy vibes — for lack of a better term — as opposed to the rest of Jenn’s men. To top it off, the love bombing in last night’s episode posed a major red flag. How can you be in love with someone after having only one day of undivided attention, and why on Earth would you tell the rest of her boyfriends? While we were die-hard Grant supporters in the beginning, he is definitely making us question his true intentions on The Bachelorette season 21.

NOT Husband Material — Jeremy Simon

Perhaps it’s because he is the only suitor who has yet to receive a one-on-one date with Jenn, but nobody screams BORING quite like Jeremy Simon. The fact that this season of The Bachelorette is almost over and we know absolutely nothing about the Connecticut native is concerning, and we cannot imagine Jeremy and Jenn having a long, prosperous marriage, simply due to the fact that they have seemingly no chemistry. His official Bachelorette biography claims he is a “spontaneous, loyal and generous guy,” but Bachelor Nation has yet to see this side. Jeremy, we are waiting for you to let your true personality shine!

TBD — Devin Strader

We are still unsure on our feelings surrounding Devin Strader, so we had to leave him in the “to be determined” category. Starting out as seemingly the villain of the show, a majority of Bachelor Nation has grown to love him on The Bachelorette season 21, however, little red flags still emerge every once in a while…

Is he actually husband material, or is Devin far too immature for Jenn? To get to know him on a deeper level and find out for yourself, be sure to catch brand new Bachelorette episodes each and every Monday on ABC. Based on the trailer shown last night, it looks like the drama will be reaching an all-time high, and we seriously cannot contain our excitement!

