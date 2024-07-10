‘I can’t stop cringing’: The 7 best and worst limo entrances from ‘The Bachelorette’ season 21 premiere

The premiere of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette is always arguably the best episode of the season, and it is safe to say that season 21 of the latter did not disappoint.

Recommended Videos

Gracing our television screens yesterday (July 8), Jenn Tran had her men rolling up to the Bachelor mansion — well, the new and improved Bachelor mansion — in sports cars, in stretchers, with furry friends, and more, but which of these limo entrances were among the best and the worst?

After watching the inaugural episode of The Bachelorette season 21, we pinpointed seven of the most memorable limo entrances, for better or for worse. Keep scrolling to see who takes the cake for some of the best and worst limo entrances we witnessed last night…

Worst — Jonathon Johnson

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Perhaps the most wild limo entrance of the night came from Jonathon Johnson, who showed up in a stretcher pretending to be “Love Sick,” hoping that Jenn can be the remedy to this illness. Bandaging up his face entirely and rocking a NSFW hospital gown — one that was entirely exposed in the back and quite “cheeky” #IYKYK — Jonathon definitely took a risk with his limo entrance, serving as the only suitor to come in a full costume. Whether or not this risk will pay off is still up for debate, but at least he received a rose for the time being…

Best — Tomas Azzano

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Speaking from personal experience, there is two ways to a woman’s heart: food or furry friends. With none of Jenn’s suitors bringing some scrumptious cuisine for her to try, Tomas Azzano brought the next best thing, instantaneously sweeping Jenn off of her feet with a puppy under each arm. How adorable is that?

Worst — Brendan Barnum

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

We do not understand Brendan Barnum’s decision to chow down two spicy peppers while meeting the leading lady of The Bachelorette season 21 for the first time, but to each their own… I guess? Whether it was to prove that he is a daredevil or to prove that he can take the heat (yes, pun intended), it is safe to say this did not have the greatest first impression on Jenn, causing him to get the boot during night one of the beloved competition series. Better luck next time, Brendan!

Best — Marvin Goodly

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Nothing is better than a bilingual man, and Marvin Goodly definitely understood the assignment. While she might not have known what he was saying exactly, speaking in French to Jenn during their first interaction seriously had her swooning, leaving the Bachelorette beauty wanting even more of Marvin.

Worst — Sam Nejad

Sam, have you learned nothing! Stepping out of the limo, Sam Nejad instantaneously resorted to a sex joke, telling Jenn that he is a virgin before specifying that he is a love virgin, meaning that he has never been in love before. In my opinion, sex jokes need to die in 2024 — especially within the Bachelor franchise — because they seriously never land…

Best — Dylan Buckor

Image via ABC/Remixed by Melanie Rooten

Relationships never work unless you and your partner have some common ground, and Dylan Buckor used his similarities with the leading lady of The Bachelorette season 21 to his advantage. Given the fact that Jenn is a PA student and Dylan is a medical student, the 24-year-old stepped out of the limo with a stethoscope around his neck, before sharing with Jenn that he is in the same boat as her, recently taking the MCAT. Is it just me, or does this duo sound like a match made in (medical) heaven?

Worst — Ricky Marinez

While there is no question that Ricky Marinez is a good looking guy, his limo entrance — consisting of a rap jam-packed with sex jokes — was enough to leaving him packing his bags at the end of The Bachelorette season 21 premiere. To top it off, Jenn made a comment that he was staring at her chest the entire time, rather than looking into her beautiful brown eyes. C’mon Ricky!

With seven men — Brendan Barnum, Brett Harris, Dakota Nobles, Kevin McDevitt, Matt Arnold, Caleb “Moze” Smith, and Ricky Marinez — being eliminated during the first rose ceremony of the season, which of 18 remaining men will ultimately steal the heart of Jenn Tran the end? To find out whether or not the New Jersey native finds her forever person, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 21 each and every Monday on ABC. With an unprecedented ending on the horizon, it is safe to say that we are on the edge of our seats…

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy