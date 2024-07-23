‘They like to pick fights with everyone’: 2 ‘Bachelorette’ fan-faves lose Bachelor Nation’s support after displaying some questionable antics

The Bachelorette season 21, episode 3 has officially come and gone, and it looks like the tables have turned in regard to Jenn Tran’s remaining suitors.

While Sam McKinney started as one of her frontrunners — securing the coveted first impression rose on night one — things took a turn for the worse in episode 3, with his fans quickly turning into haters after some questionable antics…

Poking fun at Sam Nejad for publicly pouring his heart out to the leading lady during the “Thunder Down Under” group date — as well as being overly sexual with Jenn Tran (in a way that is not cute, but concerning) — it looks like Sam M. has lost the support of a majority of Bachelor Nation, with fans of the franchise taking to X to share their true thoughts.

Needless to say, Bachelor Nation did not hold back:

me when Sam M opens his mouth to speak #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/54cyiJH3Du — Kayla McKechnie (@kayla_mckechnie) July 23, 2024

I cannot remember the last time a contestant on this show made my skin crawl the way Sam M. makes my skin crawl

#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ivVlZcd6c4 — Bachelor Bob (@BachelorBob_) July 23, 2024

Sam M is so aggressively physical with Jenn it’s not cute anymore #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/SCy3E16ZRG — AP (@APsomaras) July 23, 2024

So done with Sam M and his entire “fight me” but overtly sexual and aggressive vibe. Please let Jenn see how big of an asshole he is soon. This man is BEGGING to be in paradise #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/pWT3iFZBos — Izzy (@realityizzy) July 23, 2024

Sam M doesn’t have an ounce of Tyler Cameron’s charm or sincerity, and it concerns me that Jenn doesn’t see that. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/c7V0pOW06w — Bracketology.tv (@bracketologytv) July 23, 2024

sam m is that "hot" guy you meet at a bar who calls you ugly after you tell him you don't wanna go home with him just because he bought you a drink#thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/XpYaEP6RGY — bach memes (@thebachelwhore) July 23, 2024

Bashing on his “overly sexual and aggressive vibe” — as well as his overall lack of “charm and sincerity” — fans of The Bachelorette are also boycotting Sam M. due to how much hatred he has for newfound fan-favorite, Devin Strader, seemingly talking smack about him at all times and mistakingly calling him Dylan on more than one occasion.

Opening up about his self-confidence struggles during the “Thunder Down Under” group date, Devin gave it his all regardless, battling his insecurities by twerking in a thong onstage and simply being himself. Knowing how hard the day was for him, Jenn — as well as Bachelor Nation, showing their support via X — rallied behind him, with the New Jersey native ultimately giving him the group date rose.

Naturally, fans did not tolerate any Devin Strader slander after the “Thunder Down Under” group date, especially from a meathead, for lack of a better term, like Sam McKinney:

Sam M: “I’m not sweating a group date rose”

Sam M on the way home from the date: #TheBachelorette #Bachelorette pic.twitter.com/IRZObheVZI — Paul (@Pizzle83) July 23, 2024

"Devin isn't worth a second of my breath or my energy." Pssst, Sam M., do you realize you've been using your energy and breath to talk about Devin for a whole lotta seconds now? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/P8GdyJLxfk — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) July 23, 2024

To make matters even worse, a villain is nothing without his sidekick! Breaking the hearts of all of Bachelor Nation, it looks like Thomas Nguyen is taking on the role, despite having a “golden retriever” exterior during the premiere of show.

Thomas N going from night 1 sweetheart to anger management-needing mean girl is a CRAZY fall from grace #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/EqTBTTPRFg — vanessa (@assenavmarie) July 23, 2024

Devastated that my guy Thomas went from such a cute intro to spending all his time talking about other men instead of Jenn.#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/95Ri7xGf5h — Bachelor Fantake (@BachelorFantake) July 23, 2024

While both individuals’ actions are heinous on their own, when Sam M. and Thomas team up, things are even worse for The Bachelorette season 21 cast, as well as viewers at home. Bonding over their hatred for Devin — as well as their ability to make fun of their fellow suitors, notably Sam N. — Sam M. and Thomas are truly a terrible duo, and naturally, Bachelor Nation had some choice words for them

Sam M. and Thomas N. are literally two dumb bitches telling each other exaaaaactly #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/fm4FKFqSAt — pettybachnation (@pettybachnation) July 23, 2024

Sam M and Thomas brainstorming how to create drama out of nothing #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/kiFrFdx2BH — Marcus B (@MarcusB_07) July 23, 2024

Can we send Thomas N and Sam M home already? Because it’s like they like to pick fights with everyone. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/JHDyfYSg9E — Naomi (@thats_naomi) July 23, 2024

why do Sam m and Thomas care so much about these other guys #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/jf2emZPwG6 — lily calloway’s biggest fan 🇵🇸 (@greysbachelors) July 23, 2024

As fans of the Bachelor franchise would know, villains never win the competition series, so we are simply counting down the days until Sam McKinney and Thomas Nguyen are eliminated. To see for yourself when the time comes, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 2 Mondays on ABC.

Until then, we will be keeping up with The Bachelorette on its various social media profiles for all of the behind-the-scenes content…

