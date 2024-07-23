‘They like to pick fights with everyone’: 2 ‘Bachelorette’ fan-faves lose Bachelor Nation’s support after displaying some questionable antics

The Bachelorette season 21, episode 3 has officially come and gone, and it looks like the tables have turned in regard to Jenn Tran’s remaining suitors.
While Sam McKinney started as one of her frontrunners — securing the coveted first impression rose on night one — things took a turn for the worse in episode 3, with his fans quickly turning into haters after some questionable antics…
Poking fun at Sam Nejad for publicly pouring his heart out to the leading lady during the “Thunder Down Under” group date — as well as being overly sexual with Jenn Tran (in a way that is not cute, but concerning) — it looks like Sam M. has lost the support of a majority of Bachelor Nation, with fans of the franchise taking to X to share their true thoughts.
Needless to say, Bachelor Nation did not hold back:
Bashing on his “overly sexual and aggressive vibe” — as well as his overall lack of “charm and sincerity” — fans of The Bachelorette are also boycotting Sam M. due to how much hatred he has for newfound fan-favorite, Devin Strader, seemingly talking smack about him at all times and mistakingly calling him Dylan on more than one occasion.
Opening up about his self-confidence struggles during the “Thunder Down Under” group date, Devin gave it his all regardless, battling his insecurities by twerking in a thong onstage and simply being himself. Knowing how hard the day was for him, Jenn — as well as Bachelor Nation, showing their support via X — rallied behind him, with the New Jersey native ultimately giving him the group date rose.
Naturally, fans did not tolerate any Devin Strader slander after the “Thunder Down Under” group date, especially from a meathead, for lack of a better term, like Sam McKinney:
To make matters even worse, a villain is nothing without his sidekick! Breaking the hearts of all of Bachelor Nation, it looks like Thomas Nguyen is taking on the role, despite having a “golden retriever” exterior during the premiere of show.
While both individuals’ actions are heinous on their own, when Sam M. and Thomas team up, things are even worse for The Bachelorette season 21 cast, as well as viewers at home. Bonding over their hatred for Devin — as well as their ability to make fun of their fellow suitors, notably Sam N. — Sam M. and Thomas are truly a terrible duo, and naturally, Bachelor Nation had some choice words for them
As fans of the Bachelor franchise would know, villains never win the competition series, so we are simply counting down the days until Sam McKinney and Thomas Nguyen are eliminated. To see for yourself when the time comes, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 2 Mondays on ABC.
Until then, we will be keeping up with The Bachelorette on its various social media profiles for all of the behind-the-scenes content…
Published: Jul 23, 2024 01:54 pm