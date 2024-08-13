‘He’s so hot and wholesome’: A ‘Bachelorette’ contestant’s antics during his down time prove that he is the true gem of season 21

As if Jonathon Johnson did not win Bachelorette fans over enough with his oh-so romantic one-on-one date in episode 5 — where he and leading lady Jenn Tran rode in a helicopter and frolicked in a vineyard, prior to showing their serious sides come dinnertime — a single shot from episode 6 proves that he is truly husband material. In fact, this might have been a Bachelor franchise first!

If you caught the brand new episode of The Bachelorette season 21 yesterday, Aug. 12, you would know that Jenn barged into the boys’ residence to have a conversation with the controversial Sam McKinney after the group date showed his true colors. Asking him to be vulnerable and consistently getting robotic responses — ones that could have been generated by AI — in return, the conversation with Sam M. went poorly, causing him to be eliminated from the show prior to the Rose Ceremony that evening. And that wasn’t even the most important part of the encounter!

The crucial part took only a split second; Jonathon was spotted working on a crossword puzzle when Jenn unexpectedly entered their humble abode. While other Bachelorette hopefuls tend to spend their time drinking, working out, or bickering with their fellow contestants, this brainy activity was truly a breath of fresh air for fans of the Bachelor franchise, ultimately solidifying Jonathon as as wholesome as can be.

Fortunately for those who missed it, Bachelor Nation has some good eyes, screenshotting Jonathon’s antics and sharing them via social media (specifically via X, formerly known as Twitter):

not us barging in on Jonathon doing a crossword lmao#thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/50WRs03qgp — Erin M (@erinmurray16) August 13, 2024

Jonathan is doing a crossword in his downtime, take him to hometowns immediately #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/HjtTA0yd5t — Kim Snowden (@KimSnowden73) August 13, 2024

Johnathon with his crossword when Jenn walked in #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Ad5sLorZ8O — MoodieforBach (@MoodieforBach) August 13, 2024

the realest thing just occurred on this show: poor jonathon just trying to do his crossword when jenn barges in looking for sam #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/HNW0lZGDtm — dana (@kneesindrkness) August 13, 2024

Not only did the above tweets prove that Jonathon is a true diamond in the rough — and someone who is not getting the recognition he deserves on The Bachelorette season 21 — but another man was brought into the conversation, as he was spotted helping the Missouri native out with his puzzle: Marcus Shoberg.

Naturally, this resulted in even more tweets that praise not only Jonathon Johnson, but this duo altogether:

The socks, the sandals, the tattoos, the crossword puzzling with his bro. An icon and the moment. He’s so hot and wholesome I’d let Johnathan run me over with a car. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/qkrdZv0fTX — Bachelor Tweets (@Lgp1022) August 13, 2024

Marcus and Jonathon are my favorites this season and seeing them do a crossword puzzle together solidified them as my favorites! #thebachelorette https://t.co/1lfKr6kCau — k a y l e y (@KayleyHamilton) August 13, 2024

I already liked Marcus and Jonathon, but seeing them do a crossword puzzle while they wait for the rose ceremony makes me love them. 😅 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/hDrvIqGrBv — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) August 13, 2024

This crossword puzzle must have been a good luck charm, because both Jonathan and Marcus secured a rose at the Rose Ceremony later that evening. Both earning themselves coveted hometown dates — alongside Devin Strader and Jeremy Simon, sending Spencer Conley and Grant Ellis home — to find out who ends up being the perfect match for Jenn (if anyone), catch brand new episodes of The Bachelorette season 21 each and every Monday on ABC. Jonathon, if things with the Bachelorette beauty don’t work out, just know we are waiting in the wings for you…

