Who is Jonathon Johnson on ‘The Bachelorette?’

Jenn Tran is down to her final seven men on The Bachelorette season 21, and our sights are set on one suitor and one suitor only: Jonathon Johnson. We never would have guessed that he would become a fan favorite after such a scandalous limo entrance, but look where we are now!

Riding in a helicopter and frolicking in a vineyard during their one-on-one date yesterday (August 5), Jonathan and Jenn proved to fans of the Bachelor franchise that they can have a good time, as well as let their serious sides shine, delving into some of the more traumatic moments of their life over dinner. Receiving a rose — and seemingly getting a hometown date later down the line, based on the trailer shown at the end of episode 5 — Jonathon is undoubtedly a frontrunner, but are he and Jenn compatible beyond the TV show?

Based on some social media sleuthing — as well as his official Bachelorette biography — signs point to yes. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself what this hunk is all about.

Who is Jonathon Johnson?

Born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri and currently living in Los Angeles, California, Jonathon Johnson — whose full name is Jonathon Johnson Soliz — is a 28-year-old Creative Director, hoping to find his forever person in Jenn Tran. By the way the season has been going thus far, he might just be a shoo-in for the final rose, but only time will tell…

Outside of the TV show, Jonathon attended Chapman University for two years before transferring to Grand Canyon University for his final two years of college, according to his LinkedIn profile. After receiving his Bachelor’s Degree, he worked as the Head of Partnerships and a Creative Director/ Producer at TheLAB — as well as a Professional Recruiter and a Senior Professional Recruiter at Alpine Solutions Group — before transitioning to a freelance UGC Content Creator and Strategist on TikTok. No wonder his TikTok videos and Instagram reels are hilarious and high quality!

As far as his personality goes, Jonathon is “something special,” with ABC praising his gorgeous smile, entrepreneurial spirit, and loyal heart in his official biography for The Bachelorette season 21. Jonathon is “a self-proclaimed romantic who says, ‘I treat every girl the same way I would want to see my mother and sister treated,'” as well as someone who is “well traveled, spontaneous and excited about the possibility of traveling the world with Jenn.” Already getting a romantic one-on-one date in Auckland, New Zealand, it looks like Jonathon has already taken the first step to traveling all across the world with the leading lady. Now, all he needs to do is pop the question at the end of the TV show…

As far as his hobbies go, the Missouri native told ABC that he “loves listening to Post Malone, checking out local escape rooms, and playing lacrosse with his friends.” According to his Instagram profile, it looks like he enjoys working out, trying new bars and restaurants, and focusing on his fitness as well, in addition to posting silly TikTok videos, of course.

Nonetheless, seemingly as compatible as can be with Jenn Tran, will Jonathon Johnson emerge victorious when The Bachelorette season 21 comes to a close? With just seven suitors remaining, to find out for yourself who Jenn chooses (if anyone), catch brand new episodes of the steamy series each and every Monday on ABC.

