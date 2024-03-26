‘No matter what, you’ll fall in love with me’: Woman who brought voodoo doll to ‘The Bachelor’ wins final rose and people have questions

As the season 28 finale of The Bachelor melted hearts everywhere, it came as no surprise that the woman who brought a voodoo doll with her was the final rose recipient and earned a marriage proposal from Joey Graziadei.



Bachelor Nation didn’t take lightly the voodoo that she do. Future spellcasters everywhere took notes. It’s not every season that a woman introduces herself, shows the bachelor that she has a voodoo doll of him, and goes on to win it all. So, what mysterious magic did this rosy woman pull?

You likely don’t need a spoiler alert if you’re reading this, but you just got one if you do.

As you likely know by now, Bachelor Joey proposed marriage to Kelsey Anderson; the two fell in love so obviously that even the last remaining challenger to Kelsey’s future engagement — Daisy Kent — knew that Kelsey would win. In fact, as Joey prepared to propose to one of them, Daisy met Kelsey at her hotel room to basically admit her realizations. So, they went together to see Joey, and Daisy even stepped aside before Joey could tell her that she wasn’t the one.

Was this the voodoo in action? Even Reality Steve got the spoilers wrong, and he’s had accurate inside info for so long that the last time he failed to forecast the right winner was eight years ago.

There was even a telling moment during the season opener, when Daisy received the first rose of the rose ceremony, while Kelsey received the second, yet one can clearly see that Kelsey had a rose before Daisy had hers. What was this strange trickery? It turns out it was just really sneaky editing by the producers.

Sure enough, as Daisy knew would happen, Joey chose Kelsey. It was the end of the season-long journey that began when Kelsey first met Joey, and revealed that she brought a voodoo doll of him with her. She even showed it to him, saying, “No matter what, you’ll fall in love with me.”

The good natured joke, which Kelsey explained was inspired by her being from New Orleans, resulted in her giving the doll to Joey as a humorous gift. Just before doing so, she kissed the doll on the cheek, in response to which, Joey playfully touched his own cheek, and claimed he felt it.

Some Bachelor fans took to social media to ask what spell, exactly, did she cast? The “asking for a friend” comments became popular, and made many wonder if the secret to true love is a voodoo doll. So, did magic play a role in Kelsey winning?

Clearly, it did. Well, maybe not. Perhaps Joey was too scared to break up with her, fearing what she would do to his voodoo doll. Then again, she did give the doll to him, so could she really have hurt Joey through the doll while it was in his possession? Where is that doll now, though? Since they’re now together, doesn’t Kelsey have easy access to the doll? Is Joey in trouble?!

Before you think Kelsey is entirely innocent, you might be interested to know that she did indeed cast a spell on Joey. It was the spell that any good woman can cast on a good man, and a voodoo doll is not even required. After all, falling in love is supposed to be magical. So, maybe Kelsey didn’t really shoot the voodoo doll of Joey with Cupid’s arrows, but her personality coupled with her and Joey’s undeniable chemistry together certainly had the same effect.

Love conquers all — even voodoo dolls.