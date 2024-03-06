Does Daisy Kent win ‘The Bachelor?’

For those who have been keeping up with the beloved competition series, Daisy Kent is definitely one of the frontrunners of The Bachelor season 28, securing her spot in the top three after the high-stakes rose ceremony on Monday (March 4) that sent fan favorite Maria Georgas packing.

Recommended Videos

Now that the show is getting down to the wire, Joey Graziadei is getting ready to pop the question to one of his top three suitresses — Rachel Nance, Kelsey Anderson, or Daisy Kent — leaving fans of the Bachelor franchise with one burning question: Who is the lucky lady?

Embarking on two one-on-one dates that were nothing short of sensational, Joey and Daisy clearly have undeniable chemistry, but is she really “the one” for the Pennsylvania native? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Are Joey and Daisy engaged?

Image via ABC

On November 29, 2023, Reality Steve reported that Joey picks Daisy in the end:

“Just like every season, people will question, people will doubt, and contestants will post stuff on social media to throw fans off. It happens every season [and] this one will be no different, but come finale night, this is what you’ll see. Joey and Daisy got engaged in Tulum, Mexico at the end of the season. Obviously the finale won’t air until mid-March, so who knows what can happen in the next four months, but this is how the season ended.”

Despite his confidence, his report was incorrect for the first time in 8 seasons, sharing in a post on February 27, 2024 that “Joey is engaged to Kelsey A. and has been since filming ended,” despite what he might have said beforehand:

“The biggest question I know I’ll receive is ‘Why were you so adamant all season that Daisy won when she didn’t?’ Well, it’s not that simple. I believe in my sources. If I gave the spoiler and hemmed and hawed and said ‘Well, I think this is it’ then nobody would have any confidence the spoiler was right if I didn’t have any confidence in it, but most importantly, I believed it was… There’s no need to sit here and try and explain to you why I believed it to be true, because I’d be compromising sources. Bottom line was it wasn’t, and now you have your correct spoiler to the season.”

Serving as the first time he has gotten the ending of the beloved competition series wrong since Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette, he can now confirm that Daisy Kent does not win The Bachelor season 28, as Kelsey Anderson does instead.

Could the Minnesota native be a shoo-in for the role as the next Bachelorette instead? Only time will tell…

Until we find out for ourselves, to watch the remainder of The Bachelor season 28 unfold — as well as the “unprecedented ending” to Joey’s journey that is just a few weeks away — tune into ABC each and every Monday, or stream brand new episodes of the beloved competition series the following day via Hulu.