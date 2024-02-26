5 contestants from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28 who are contenders for ‘The Bachelorette’ season 21

With just six suitresses remaining — Daisy Kent, Maria Georgas, Kelsey Anderson, Jenn Tran, Rachel Nance, and Kelsey Toussant — Joey Graziadei has an extremely difficult decision to make, deciding who to get engaged to at the end of The Bachelor season 28.

Similarly, ABC has an extremely difficult decision to make, deciding who to make the leading lady of The Bachelorette season 21, especially due to the fact that the cast for The Bachelor season 28 was nothing short of spectacular. With fans of the Bachelor franchise advocating for all different individuals via X (formerly known as Twitter), keep scrolling for five women who, in our opinion, are the most likely contenders to be the next Bachelorette. The choice is seemingly impossible!

Daisy Kent

With major “girl next door” energy, it is safe to say that Daisy is every guy’s dream girl. With her stunning appearance, stellar personality, and story that tugs on your heartstrings — losing her hearing in college after battling Lyme disease, resulting in her difficult decision to get a cochlear implant — we seriously could not envision a better leading lady (if she does not end up with Joey, of course).

“if it’s not Daisy and Joey in the end. I want Daisy as the Bachelorette” “Calling it now, Daisy is our next Bachelorette ,because how often does the Bachelor pick the one he should? Joey is smart and wonderful, but men as a whole are kind of dumb #TheBachelor”

Lexi Young

Speaking of a story that tugs on your heartstrings, Lexi stole the hearts of individuals all across America after opening up about her battle with endometriosis, something that has been a major point of contention when it comes to dating. After determining that her timeline of marriage and kids did not match up with Joey’s timeline, the brunette beauty self-eliminated from the beloved competition series, but there is definitely someone out there for her who is on the same page. Lexi might just need to be the Bachelorette for her to finally find her perfect match!

“I think Lexi is giving MAJOR next Bachelorette vibes #TheBachelor” “Ok hear me out: Lexi for Bachelorette. We would finally get some 30-year-old men that are mature and genuinely there for a marriage and a family. Who’s with me?! 🙋🏼‍♀️ #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette”

Maria Georgas

Maria gives major Katie Thurston energy — for better or for worse — with fans of the franchise advocating for her to be the Bachelorette after the bullying and mistreatment she has experienced during her stint on season 28 of The Bachelor. While we are unsure how exactly her season would play out, we know that she would be filled with spunk and spice, as well as unafraid to speak her mind. She would definitely be a wildcard, but this might be exactly what Bachelor Nation has been needing!

“I NEED Maria to be the Bachelorette 😭❤️” “Maria better be the next Bachelorette 😭🗣️ #TheBachelor”

Kelsey Anderson

Speaking of spunk and spice, Kelsey is finally starting to let her silly side shine on season 28 of The Bachelor, opening up more and more as she grows closer with Joey. Given that she and Daisy are the first two contestants to receive a second one-on-one date in episode 7, chances are the 25-year-old will advance far in the competition. Given that the Bachelorette typically stems from the top four finishers, this ultimately increases Kelsey’s chances of becoming the leading lady of The Bachelorette season 21.

“Kelsey A. is gonna be the next Bachelorette. I’m calling it. #TheBachelor” “If Joey doesn’t pick Kelsey in the end I NEEEEED her to be the next Bachelorette. She is CAPTIVATING.”

Jenn Tran

Last but certainly not least, Jenn as the Bachelorette would be pivotal, allowing her to be the first Asian lead in the history of the Bachelor franchise, something that is long overdue. To top it off, Jenn is the perfect combination of brains and beauty — currently serving as a PA student — and has displayed an extremely high level of maturity on the beloved competition series thus far. While she might not be the perfect match (no pun intended) for tennis professional Joey, perhaps she is waiting for the right guy to greet her on the steps of the Bachelor Mansion as the Bachelorette. Only time will tell…

“JENN FOR BACHELORETTE #TheBachelor” “I would love to see Jenn be the next Bachelorette if she doesn’t end up with Joey”

While any of these women would make a great Bachelorette, to see how the remainder of season 28 unfolds, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. Reality Steve that Joey’s “unprecedented ending” is seriously a must-see!