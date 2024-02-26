Who is left on ‘The Bachelor’ heading into episode 7? The final 6 Joey Graziadei hopefuls, revealed

In episode 7 of The Bachelor, the handsome Joey Graziadei will narrow down his hopefuls from six to four, with the four remaining women receiving coveted hometown dates. How exciting is that?

Recommended Videos

Traveling to Jasper, Alberta, Canada tonight (February 26) and embarking on two one-on-one dates — as well as a dreaded group date — fans of the Bachelor franchise have just one burning question: Who are the six women who will be gracing our television screens?

Fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to see for yourself who is left on The Bachelor heading into episode 7…

Who are the top 6 on The Bachelor season 28?

Image via ABC

The final six women fighting for Joey’s heart are as follows:

Daisy Kent, a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, Minnesota

Jennifer “Jenn” Tran, a 25-year-old physician assistant student from Miami, Florida

Kelsey Anderson, a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, Louisiana

Kelsey Toussant, a 31-year-old actor from Los Angeles, California

Maria Georgas, a 29-year-old executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario

Rachel Nance, a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii

As far as the dates will go this evening, the man who has been giving us Bachelor spoilers all season long, Reality Steve, revealed that Daisy and Kelsey A. will get one-on-one dates, where they will go horseback riding and endure a polar plunge, respectively. Because of this, Jenn, Maria, Rachel, and Kelsey T. will be forced to fend for themselves on a group date, fighting for the group date rose.

To see how things play out in episode 7, tune into ABC tonight, or stream the episode tomorrow via Hulu. With Joey’s “unprecedented ending” on the horizon, The Bachelor is getting better and better each and every week!