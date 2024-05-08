Jason Friday the 13th Part 2
Image via Paramount Pictures
Is the ‘Friday the 13th’ prequel series getting canceled? The rumor, explained

We hope not.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
Published: May 8, 2024 11:10 am

Ever since it was initially announced, Crystal Lake, the much-anticipated Friday the 13th prequel series, has undoubtedly been on the radar for a large collection of ever-passionate horror fanatics. But is the future of the series truly as bright as it was before?

The aforementioned horror series, which was previously expected to be overseen by Hannibal showrunner Bryan Fuller, was equally set to serve as a prequel to the events in the long-standing Friday the 13th franchise — with a specific focus placed on famed baddie Jason Voorhees and his mother, Pamela Voorhees. However, it appears that some information behind-the-scenes and being switched around — which has now left the series seemingly up in the air and fans unsure of what direction the show will now head in, and if a cancellation is looming.

So with horror fanatics and Jason Voorhees defenders struggling to unscramble their brains and uncover exactly what is happening in regards to the once-anticipated series from Peacock and A24, let’s dive in and share everything we know about the show’s potential cancellation.

So, is Crystal Lake getting canceled?

friday-the-13th-a-new-beginning-roy-burns
Image via Paramount Pictures

Belief that the Friday the 13th prequel series could potentially be canceled originated from film critic Jeff Sneider, who insisted in his online newsletter that production house A24 had put a halt on the prequel series —- an update that immediately set die-hard horrorhounds into a panic.

Despite the Insneider report, however, horror site Bloody Disgusting has countered the news and insisted that Crystal Lake is not fully down and out just yet. Instead, sources have revealed that the prequel series is being “retooled” — which could mean anything from reshooting of scenes, rewriting of the plot points, or bringing in a new showrunner to oversee the first season.

Either way, we’re glad Crystal Lake still has a decent shot of being released to the public — especially since it’s been years since we’ve seen Jason Voorhees on the big screen.

Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.