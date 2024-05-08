Is the ‘Friday the 13th’ prequel series getting canceled? The rumor, explained

Ever since it was initially announced, Crystal Lake, the much-anticipated Friday the 13th prequel series, has undoubtedly been on the radar for a large collection of ever-passionate horror fanatics. But is the future of the series truly as bright as it was before?

Recommended Videos

The aforementioned horror series, which was previously expected to be overseen by Hannibal showrunner Bryan Fuller, was equally set to serve as a prequel to the events in the long-standing Friday the 13th franchise — with a specific focus placed on famed baddie Jason Voorhees and his mother, Pamela Voorhees. However, it appears that some information behind-the-scenes and being switched around — which has now left the series seemingly up in the air and fans unsure of what direction the show will now head in, and if a cancellation is looming.

So with horror fanatics and Jason Voorhees defenders struggling to unscramble their brains and uncover exactly what is happening in regards to the once-anticipated series from Peacock and A24, let’s dive in and share everything we know about the show’s potential cancellation.

So, is Crystal Lake getting canceled?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Belief that the Friday the 13th prequel series could potentially be canceled originated from film critic Jeff Sneider, who insisted in his online newsletter that production house A24 had put a halt on the prequel series —- an update that immediately set die-hard horrorhounds into a panic.

Despite the Insneider report, however, horror site Bloody Disgusting has countered the news and insisted that Crystal Lake is not fully down and out just yet. Instead, sources have revealed that the prequel series is being “retooled” — which could mean anything from reshooting of scenes, rewriting of the plot points, or bringing in a new showrunner to oversee the first season.

Either way, we’re glad Crystal Lake still has a decent shot of being released to the public — especially since it’s been years since we’ve seen Jason Voorhees on the big screen.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more