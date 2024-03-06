‘It’s been 8 seasons since I put out the wrong ending’: Reality Steve reveals the REAL winner of ‘The Bachelor’ season 28

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for season 28 of The Bachelor. Scroll at your own risk…

If you are someone who hates surprises, myself included, chances are you already checked Reality Steve’s reports to see who secures the final rose and a Neil Lane sparkler at the end of The Bachelor. While each and every contestant was nothing short of sensational throughout season 28 — with fans of the franchise deeming the final four to be the best in Bachelor history — only one woman can be the perfect match, no pun intended, for tennis professional Joey Graziadei…

With only three contestants remaining — Rachel Nance, Daisy Kent, and Kelsey Anderson — Reality Steve reported on November 29, 2023 that the final rose ceremony will occur in Tulum, Mexico, and it will come down to Daisy and Kelsey. This means that Rachel will fail to receive a rose after her Fantasy Suite date, something that we know will be a tough pill to swallow for the Hawaii native.

Admitting that it is “always tough to get any details in regards to how the dates with the parents went or who had which date first and stuff like that,” the Bachelor Nation encyclopedia revealed that Joey picks Daisy in the end, offering her the final rose AND popping the question in Tulum, Mexico:

“Just like every season, people will question, people will doubt, and contestants will post stuff on social media to throw fans off. It happens every season [and] this one will be no different, but come finale night, this is what you’ll see. Joey and Daisy got engaged in Tulum, Mexico at the end of the season. Obviously the finale won’t air until mid-March, so who knows what can happen in the next four months, but this is how the season ended.”

While Reality Steve appeared to be rather confident in this conclusion, in a post on February 27, 2024, he admitted that he might have gotten mixed up. “No beating around the bush here. The spoiler is wrong,” he wrote, leaving fans of the Bachelor franchise with just one burning question: Who ends up being Joey’s fiancée after all?

Who wins The Bachelor season 28?

Photo via Bachelor Nation/Facebook

Despite pushing Daisy all season long, Reality Steve reported that “Joey is engaged to Kelsey A. and has been since filming ended,” delving into the details:

“The biggest question I know I’ll receive is ‘Why were you so adamant all season that Daisy won when she didn’t?’ Well, it’s not that simple. I believe in my sources. If I gave the spoiler and hemmed and hawed and said ‘Well, I think this is it’ then nobody would have any confidence the spoiler was right if I didn’t have any confidence in it, but most importantly, I believed it was… There’s no need to sit here and try and explain to you why I believed it to be true, because I’d be compromising sources. Bottom line was it wasn’t, and now you have your correct spoiler to the season.”

Marking his first time getting the ending of the beloved competition series wrong since Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette five years ago — where he had Tyler Cameron winning instead of Jed Wyatt — it is clear that the Bachelor Nation know-it-all is beating himself up over this, but fortunately, he was able to land on the correct conclusion nonetheless.

To top it off, he also finally figured out what the “unprecedented ending” to Joey’s journey entails, something that he was still trying to decode in a post shared on February 20, 2024.

What is the “unprecedented ending” of The Bachelor season 28?

Screengrab via ABC

“After Daisy’s last date with Joey, she realizes it’s not her. So she goes to Kelsey’s room and essentially tell her ‘it’s not me, it’s you, and I’m gonna tell him that tomorrow,'” he wrote, ultimately elaborating on the situation:

“Once the final 3 rose ceremony happens and it’s down to two people, those two never interact with each other, whether it’s Bachelor or Bachelorette season. They don’t want them chatting each other up and what not, so Daisy must’ve made a plea to producers (or producers thought it’d be a ‘first’ for a storyline) to let a girl who thinks she’s not getting picked to go talk to the other girl, and that’s what they did. I was told that conversation was pretty straight forward, it was supportive, and Daisy just knew she wasn’t getting picked the next day.”

“Daisy DOES arrive first and basically tells Joey what she told Kelsey the night before. She realizes it’s not her,” he concluded, and we seriously cannot contain our excitement for what this never-been-seen-before moment will entail.

Will she go off on him in true Claire Crawley fashion? We will just have to wait and see…

While it is safe to assume that Reality Steve finally has his facts straight, to find out for yourself how exactly the remainder of The Bachelor season 28 plays out, tune into ABC each and every Monday, or stream brand new episodes the next day via Hulu. With the Fantasy Suites, the Women Tell All, and the finale on the horizon, you will not want to miss everything that is in store for fans of the Bachelor franchise!