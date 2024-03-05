Who is heading into Fantasy Suites on ‘The Bachelor?’ The final 3 Joey Graziadei hopefuls, revealed

Did someone say "best final four ever?" It was certainly tough for Joey to make a decision...

Despite meeting the families of Maria Georgas, Kelsey Anderson, Daisy Kent, and Rachel Nance during the highly-anticipated hometown dates on The Bachelor season 28, Joey Graziadei was forced to eliminate one of his final four women in what was undoubtedly his hardest decision yet.

The three women who advance to the next round of the competition are able to have an overnight date in the Fantasy Suite with Joey, which means that they are given the opportunity to spend a single night together with no cameras. How spicy is that?

Because of this, the stakes were at an all-time high for the Pennsylvania native, leaving fans of the Bachelor franchise with one burning question: Who secured their spot in the top three? To find out for yourself, just keep scrolling…

Who are the top three on The Bachelor season 28?

Image via ABC

Despite finally working up the courage to tell Joey how she truly feels, it looks like Maria was too little too late, failing to receive a rose during the rose ceremony, as well as a spot in the top three. Because of this, the three women who will be heading into Fantasy Suites on The Bachelor season 28 are as follows:

Kelsey, a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, Louisiana

Daisy, a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, Minnesota

Rachel, a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii

While all three of their hometown dates — which took place in Louisiana, Minnesota, and California, respectively — appeared to be smooth sailing, fans of the Bachelor franchise have just one burning question: Who the heck will Joey pick at the end of the beloved competition series? To find out for yourself who secures the final rose, as well as a stunning Neil Lane sparkler — and to find out for yourself what the “unprecedented ending” to Joey’s journey will entail — tune into ABC each and every Monday, or stream brand new episodes of The Bachelor season 28 the following day via Hulu.