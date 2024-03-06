Do the ‘Bachelor’ producers manipulate rose ceremonies? An editing fail might have exposed the crew once and for all

As avid fans of the Bachelor franchise would know, the order that the lead hands out the roses during each and every rose ceremony is much more important than it might seem. Seemingly rewarding his favorites with earlier roses — while making the contestants that he is wary of wait, offering them the later roses — it is very telling as to where his hopefuls stand on the beloved competition series. Serving as the 28th Bachelor, Joey Graziadei naturally followed the same format as his predecessors…

During the rose ceremony after the highly-anticipated hometown dates, the stakes were at an all-time high for the final four — Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Rachel Nance, and Maria Georgas — with those who receive a rose getting the opportunity to spend a night with Joey (with no cameras) in the Fantasy Suite. How spicy is that?

Joey handed out a rose to Daisy, then to Kelsey, then to Rachel, ultimately sending fan favorite Maria on a one-way flight back to Ontario, much to the dismay of viewers all across America. While this is seemingly the order of how the roses were handed out that fateful night, there is a theory circulating on TikTok — beginning with a post from @shesallbach — that implies that the Bachelor producers manipulated the rose ceremony. Yikes!

Could an editing fail have exposed the team once and for all? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

@shesallbach They want us to think Daisy was chosen first — but why? (No spoilers in comments please) #thebachelor ♬ original sound – ShesAllBach

Although Daisy seemingly got the first rose of the evening, contrary to popular belief, it looks like Kelsey was the first rose recipient.

“In last night’s episode, it looks like Daisy got the first rose after Hometowns, but that’s actually not true. We see Daisy walk up, it pans to Kelsey, she’s looking concerned… When Kelsey’s the one that gets the second rose, Daisy has nothing in her hands, because Daisy didn’t have a rose at that time, because Kelsey is actually the one that got the first rose.”

The narrator concluded, “It just makes you wonder, why do they want us to think otherwise?” and we seriously could not agree more. The world may never know what tricks the Bachelor producers have up their sleeves…

Nonetheless, to find out for yourself how the hit competition show ends — as well as who gets engaged to Joey — tune into brand new episodes of The Bachelor each and every Monday on ABC, or stream them the next day on Hulu. With the finale inching closer and closer, these next few episodes are sure to be 10 out of 10s!